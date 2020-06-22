Fortnite Season 3: A secret location that isn't even on the map

A secret Fortnite loot boat that spawns randomly across the Fortnite map in Season 3

Interestingly, the location has been in-game since the days of OG Tilted towers in Fortnite Chapter 1.

Pawntoon is a secret loot boat in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

Pawntoon is one of the biggest gems in Fortnite Season 3 and features a secret boat which keeps moving along the edges of the map in every game.

What's even more interesting is the fact that Pawntoon- unlike other locations- is not marked on the Fortnite map, making it challenging to find it at times. The tiny boat wanders around the extreme corners of Fortnite map, armed with an ample amount of loot for a solo player.

Almost every game, you are guaranteed a total of 6 normal chests, one supply drop, a handful of slurp barrels, and heaps of fishing spots around Pawntoon, qualifying it for one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 3.

From Tilted to Sweaty to Pawntoon - The secret loot boat's connection with old Fortnite map.

While investigating the boat for its origin, we noticed a sign which reads 'Knepleys Pawn' atop Pawntoon. The sign is almost identical to the one used in a tiny pawn shop, which was located in Tilted towers all the way back in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 3

Here is an image of the shop in question.

Knepley's pawn shop in Titlted Towers Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 3 (Image Credits: Gamepedia)

The pawnshop was destroyed during the volcanic eruption in Season 8, along with the rest of Tilted towers, and returned in Chapter 2, Season 1 in Sweaty sands, only to drown during the unfortunate flood which consumed the entire Fortnite map in Season 3.

How do i know where the secret loot boat spawns every game?

At the moment, there is no way to ascertain where the mystery boat will be located after each game. Fortunately, a Fortnite Youtuber Yogh, has compiled all spawn spots where Pawntoon is often located.

Here is an image highlighting all possible spots for the secret loot boat in Fortnite Season 3.

Possible Secret loot boat locations in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits: Yogh on YT)

Although there is a lot we have to learn about the mystery boat, and its origin in order to make sense of why it keeps moving. One thing we know for sure is Pawntoon is an excellent drop spot in solo mode, especially if you are looking to for secure spots and prefer a more passive style of gameplay.