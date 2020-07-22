Fortnite Season 3: Air Royale LTM set to make return

As Fortnite Season 3 releases a plethora of dynamic skins, emotes and POI's with it's latest v13.30 update, fans are eagerly looking forward to the next LTM drop.

LTM's, or Limited-time modes, are immensely popular with the Fortnite community as the fun, fast-paced inversion of the classic Battle Royale that keeps players actively engaged.

Even a pro streamer like Muselk is a fan:

I really don't understand why fortnite only does these LTMs to celebrate summer splash.

LTMS ARE AWESOME. MORE LTMS

Throughout the history of Fortnite, there have been several unique LTM's which have been released, be it the iconic 'Floor is Lava' or the team centric 50 v 50.

According to latest developments, another popular mode — the Air Royale LTM — is all set to make a comeback!

What is Fortnite Air Royale LTM?

A chaotic, rapid mode which prohibits players from landing on the ground, the Fortnite Air Royale LTM features a Top Gun-esque battle in the skies as players attempt to manoeuvre their planes while simultaneously eliminating enemy ones.

Some basic features include:

There is no Battle Bus

Players spawn with a pistol, SMG and Assault Rifle

The classic X-4 Stormwing serves as the primary battle vehicle

The storm is a ceiling which gradually lowers, forcing players to fly lower

Each plane has 3 lives and players respawn until their plane loses its last life

There are no loot chests, instead loot rings are available

For further details on the Air Royale LTM, you can go here.

The X-4 Stormwing in Fortnite Air Royale

Fortnite Air Royale in Season 3?

As Epic continues to add to their list of updates, according to some data miners on Twitter, the popular Air Royale mode is all set to make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Take a look at some leaks below:

The Air Royale LTM was recently Updated!

Air Royale was also re-added in v13.30 however it isn't planned to show up during Summer Splash based on the hotfix files.

These strings for the Air Royale LTM got updated:



- "Chests containing guns and airplane weapon boosts will fall from the sky. Fight to get your share!"

- "Climb aboard a Stormwing and take to the skies in this fast-paced mode where players fight to be the last one flying!" — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) July 21, 2020

Many from the Fortnite community have been critical of Season 3's latest Summer Splash event, in terms of LTM's and delayed updates.

As credible sources begin to emerge, speculation continues to grow stronger that the super-fun Air Royale LTM is all set to make an anticipated come back very soon, most probably towards the latter half of Fortnite Season 3.

If Epic decide to play their cards right, bringing back the Air Royale LTM as a pleasant surprise would surely work in their favour.

You can take a catch a glimpse of Fortnite Air Royale gameplay in the video below: