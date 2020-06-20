Fortnite Season 3: All mythic weapons, vault and boss locations

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has three new boss locations with an extremely diverse loot pool.

Killing each of them will give you some unbelievably strong items, including those classified as mythic.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

A list of all mythic weapons, boss and vault locations in the Fortnite Season 3 map (Image Credits: Fruity on YT)

Rushing players with Midas' drum gun or shredding your opponents with Brutus' unforgiving minigun was among one of the easiest ways to win a fight in Chapter 2, Season 2 of Fortnite.

Why you ask?

These weapons belonged to the top tier rarity titled 'Mythic', and outranked almost every other weapon in the game. Mythic weapons in Fortnite tend to have the highest damage output, coupled with a nutty fire rate, making them extremely difficult to counter. These are among the reasons why it is ideal to know where to find mythic weapons in the new Fortnite Season 3 map.

This article covers all mythic weapon locations, boss details and other information regarding how to put these almighty powerhouses to their best use.

Fortnite Season 3 boss location guide

1) Catty Corners

Kit's Charge shotgun and Shockwave launcher (Image Credits: Epic Games / YoutTube)

Weapons: Kit's Charge Shotgun & Shockwave launcher

Clip count: Shotgun (5); Shockwave launcher (13)

Boss Name: Kit

Advertisement

Located near Misty Meadows, Catty Corner is among one of the most contested spots due to the rewarding loot it offers.

You can often find Kit patrolling the southern section of the area. Once you stumble upon the boss, make sure to deal as many headshots as possible since his health is way more than 200 HP. Also try to keep your distance from the boss, given his charge shotgun is capable of sending anyone back to the lobby in one shot.

Upon eliminating Kit, his loot, along with the key card to a nearby vault, will drop on the floor.

WATCH: Catty Corners vault location in Fortnite Season 3 map

2) The Fortilla

Ocean's Burst assault rifle & ChugJug (Image Credits: Sloppy X on YT)

Weapons: Ocean's Assault Rifle (Burst) & Bottomless ChugJug

Clip Count: 30

Boss Name: Ocean

Unlike Catty Corners, Fortilla is quite challenging. The POI is located towards the western corner of the Fortnite Season 3 map, and is spread quite extensively, occupying a ton of space.

Similar to most boss locations, The Fortilla is also guarded by a horde of armed henchmen, which is why it is best to disguise yourself as one before wandering around the place. The ideal strategy to find Ocean is by downing a henchman and scanning him to reveal chest and boss locations.

WATCH: Fortilla vault location in Fortnite Season 3 map

Among all bosses, Ocean is the only one to drop a 'Mythic' healing item along with a weapon. Upon eliminating the boss, you receive a bottomless 'ChugJug', which keeps regenerating ever 20 seconds or so, allowing players to practically heal an infinite number of times.

3) The Authority

Jules' Drumgun & Infinte grappler (Image Credits: Gucci Griffin on YT)

Weapons: Jules Drumgun & Grappler

Clip Count: 40

Boss Name: Jules

The (in)famous 'Engineer' has finally made her entry into Fortnite Season 3. Although we are yet to figure out her relation to Midas, one thing we know for sure is that her choice of weapon is pretty badass.

WATCH: The Authority vault location in Fortnite Season 3

Armed with an overpowered Drumgun, along with an excellent mobility item — Jules Grappler — The Authority is arguably one of the best boss locations in the Fortnite Season 3 map. There is however, a major caveat.

Replacing the previously popular 'Agency', Jules' new home is also one of the most-contested spots in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, which might make your excursion quite challenging.