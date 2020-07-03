Fortnite Season 3: All Week 3 XP coin locations and routes

A Complete list of all Week 3 XP coins in Fortnite Season 3.

Week 3 of Fortnite has brought along a total of 11 new XP coins, and here is how you can find each one of them.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

All week 3 XP coin locations in Fortnite Season 3 (Image Credits: ProGamesguide)

Boosting your XP in Fortnite could be among the most daunting tasks to take on. However, in order to quickly level up and unlock your Battle pass tiers, XP boosts may come in handy.

Every week, new XP coins in Fortnite drop along with the weekly challenges. These are usually placed randomly across the map, and grant players heaps of XP depending on their color. There are usually two different variants of XP coins in Fortnite season 3; Green and Purple.

The Green XP coins grant players a total of 5000 XP, while the purple ones can gain you a whopping 10,000 + XP

Furthermore, the Blue XP coins have also made a return along with the v13.20 update a few days ago.

All XP coin locations in Fortnite Week 3

The Fortnite week 3 challenges dropped yesterday, and as is the case with every update, the Fortnite map now houses XP coins at random locations.

Fortnite Week 3 XP Coins – Purple XP Coin locations

Advertisement

Location: Salty Springs

In order to find the first Purple XP coin, players will have to drop at Salty Springs. However, be careful as to not land inside of Salty Springs.

The purple XP coin can be found sitting just outside of the POI as seen in the image below.

Purple XP Coin at Salty Springs (Image Credits: Everyday Fortnite)

Location: Homely Hills

The second coin can be found towards the extreme northern corner of the map at Homely hills. You can find the POI right behind Pleasant park, and can land without worrying about being contested due to it being a low-key spot.

Glide towards a big yellow house, and you should be able to spot the coin with ease.

Alternatively, you can also check the video guide on Fornite Week 3 purple XP coins below.

Fortnite Week 3 XP Coins – Green XP Coin locations

Location: Shipwreck Cove

To locate the coin, land right behind ‘Catty Corners’ at the unnamed spot. You can find the XP coin in the mountain facing the sea. Here is an image to help you locate the spot better.

Green XP coin at Shipwreck Cove (Image Credits: Everyday Fortnite)

Location: Craggy Cliffs

Initially when Season 3 came out, Craggy was among one of the spots that were fully sub-merged. However, with the water levels dropping ocassionally, the low-key landing spot is starting to slowly emerge, and currently houses one of the five green XP coins for Week 3.

XP Coin location at Craggy Cliffs (Image Credits: Everyday Fortnite)

Location: Southern corner of Steamy Stacks

The third XP coin can be located towards the southern corner of Steamy. Located on the edge of a small island, the coin is fairly easy to spot while gliding down.

Location: Frenzy Farm

You can spot the fourth coin located right between the cornfields at Frenzy Farm. An ideal way to find the spot is to look for the wooden windmill and land right by it.

Green XP coin location at Frenzy farm (Image Credits: Everyday Fortnite)

In case you have trouble during your excursion, you can always double check the landing spots using the video guide below.

WATCH: Fortnite week 3 – Green XP coin locations

Fortnite Week 3 – Blue XP Coin locations

Note: The blue XP coins are usually hidden inside of objects, and let out a glow periodically.

Location: Island west of Holly Hedges

After you jump from the battle bus, glide straight to the small isolated island west of Holly Hedges. The first XP coin is located on the garden area right by the house.

Blue XP coin at Holly Hedges (Image Credits: Everyday Fortnite)

Location: Mountain north of Lake Canoe

Fairly easy to spot, the coin is located atop a mountain near Lake Canoe. We’ve attached an image to help you find the spot with ease.

Location marked on the Fortnite map (Image Credits: Everyday Fortnite)

Location: Weather Station behind Catty Corners

The location that was home to a horde of Henchman in Chapter 2, Season 2 now houses one of the blue XP coins in Week 3.

The spot can be easily located by looking heading towards the icy terrains behind Catty.

Location: Ghost East of ‘The Authority’

You can locate the fourth XP coin right outside the ghost house. Drop from the bus near ‘The Authority’ and look for a wooden cottage on the mountain located nearby.

Ghost house location (Image Credits: Everyday Fortnite)

Location: North of Ghost house

The final XP coin for week 3 in Fortnite can be located at the just north of the Ghost house. Once you reach the location, farm the telescope in front of you to reveal the XP coin.

WATCH: All blue XP coin locations in Fortnite week 3

You can also find the location at the 1:53 minute mark in the video.