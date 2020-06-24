Fortnite Season 3: Best weapons that almost guarantee a win

Fortnite Season 3 has seen some weapons make a comeback, while others have been vaulted.

Getting used to new weapon additions can be key to winning more games.

Fortnite Season 3 has received a ton of unvaults, bringing weapons back from the past, as well as new additions and repurposed weaponry. For instance, Kit's shockwave launcher is a combination of the shockwave grenade and GL launcher.

With every new season, however, new weapons replace the older ones to keep the game fresh. That was the case with the community's beloved 'Pump Shotgun', which has now been replaced by charge shotguns, forcing players to change their in-game tactics and revolutionising the way we know 'battle' in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Charge shotties aren't the only items that are new. Some of the best weapons in Fortnite Season 3 are the ones that did not exist a season ago, and knowing how to use them could be the difference between winning and losing a game.

With that in mind, here is a list of the best weapons in Fortnite Season 3

Jules glidergun + Kit's shockwave launcher

Technically, the aforementioned items do qualify as a 'weapon'. In Fortnite, rotating from one spot to another could get daunting at times, especially if the zone is right behind you, or you have an enemy shooting at you.

However, with either the glidergun or shockwave launcher, players will have one less thing to worry about - rotation.

Additionally, you can use both the items to quickly retake high-ground during a fight, or jump into other fights as a third party to rack up multiple eliminations.

Charge shotgun

A majority of the Fortnite playerbase still prefers 'Tactical Shotguns' over the brand new charge shotties, primarily because the new shotgun has a delay, which is a put-off for most.

Charge shotguns, however, can be found from common to mythic rarity, and are capable of 'one-tapping' your opponents back to the lobby, qualifying as one of the best weapons in Fortnite Season 3.

WATCH: Sypher PK on the best weapon in Fortnite Season 3

Rapid fire SMG (epic and golden variants)

SMG's have always been a controversial weapon in Fortnite, and have been dubbed as 'overpowered' on more than one occasion.

Season 3 has seemingly brought the shredding powerhouses back. However, before you go searching for rapid fire SMG's, know that they don't spawn in-game. Instead, players have to find a compact SMG and sidegrade them into a rapid fire.

You're most likely to find P90's from faction-locked chests that can be found at boss locations. Soon after you have your weapon, look for a side-grade machine to turn your P90 into the best weapon in Fortnite Season 3 — the Rapid Fire SMG.

With more than 240 DPS and a reload time of 1.5 seconds, this weapon is almost impossible to counter when used correctly.