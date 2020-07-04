Fortnite Season 3: Building tips to excel in new water-based map

Being a good builder has always been an important part of Fortnite gaming.

We look at some top building tips for the latest season of the game.

Every experienced Fortnite player knows the importance of being a good builder. Building structures is an easy way of gaining a more advantageous position against opponents. Being able to build over or around your opponents' structure allows you to take an easy shot, or just toy with him/her.

Further, building structures is also extremely useful when you are looking to safely cross water bodies without falling in and becoming an easy target. The 13.20 update has brought in wholesome map changes that has left a majority of the island underwater. It has made it more difficult to forage resources as well, and to make your job easier, we have listed the best Fortnite building tips to follow:

Fortnite building tips and tricks

The controls

First and foremost, every beginner struggles with the rather elaborate building controls across devices. Before you get into the nitty-gritties, you must acquaint yourself with the controls for your device. You can also change the controls if they are too awkward or difficult to learn.

Without that, you will spend valuable seconds remembering and hitting the right buttons for specific commands. In most fights in Fortnite, those valuable seconds are all that matter!

Resources

You will also know that mastering controls will be useless if you do not gather enough resources to build structures. This might have become a tad more difficult considering that half of the Fortnite map is now submerged, but there are still common objects that you can destroy to gain resources.

You should be aware of your surroundings, and only equip the pickaxe when you are sure there is nobody in your vicinity. Further, chopping down entire trees might give away your location, so unless you want to move around, you should chop down only parts of them. Also, there are many objects inside buildings, like furniture and walls, that you can destroy to collect resources!

Ramps

The first structure that most Fortnite gamers start using in fights is the ramp, which are the easiest and quickest ways to get ahead, and also provide valuable cover during combat. Moreover, you can easily learn to make ramp tunnels in order to travel to locations at height. Such structures protect you from all sides, and are easy to create as well.

You can watch the below video, uploaded by Blink on YouTube, to learn the same:

Learning other structures and techniques

Once you get a hang of everything mentioned above, you can go ahead and start learning new techniques and structures in Fortnite. Recon forts are easy-to-build structures that provide cover, and allow you to hold your ground against multiple enemies at once.

Also watch YouTube videos to learn how to use campfires, which heal at the rate of 2 HP per second, and are a great way to repair damage when cornered. Lastly, you can also build structures to break your fall and avoid loss of health.

You can watch the below video by SlyGumbi for more info on Fortnite campfires:

The edit tool

The edit tool helps you see through structures in Fortnite. Using the feature smartly will help you gain strategic vantage points to get kills from unsuspecting opponents. Further, when surrounded, using this tool can help you gain a view of what is happening on the other side.

This can help you with all other aspects mentioned above. For example, knowing from where the opponents are trying to attack can help you decide on the location of your trap, or you can wait quietly in a corner to surprise them.

FInally, you can see the below video by Ross to learn how to use the tool effectively in Fortnite:

Needless to say, being a good builder gives you a distinct advantage over other players, and every serious Fortnite gamer should spend time improving his building techniques!