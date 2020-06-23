Fortnite Season 3: Cars are coming to the game in 4 different variants

Recent Fortnite leaks reveal 4 different vehicles making their way into Fortnite Season 3

Soon as the flood clears, and roads are accessible, driveable cars will make their debut in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 3 will have driveable cars in the game soon after the water level drops (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Epic Games have undoubtedly outdone themselves with the new Fortnite Season 3.

A long list of community requests was seemingly considered throughout Chapter 2, Season 2, and are present in the new season. For instance, mobility in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is abundant with Sharks, Helicopters, Launch Pads, boats, and crash pads now available in the game.

Another mobility item in Season 3 which is expected to revolutionize the way we play Fortnite was teased during the S3 trailer, and if you've seen the clip, you'd know driveable cars are coming to Fortnite soon.

Here is the video in question.

WATCH: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 will have cars in the game

Are cars already present in Fortnite Season 3?

Technically, cars in Fortnite have been present in-game since the early days of Chapter 1. However, these gassy guzzlers only serve as a 'prop' which can be farmed and would grant players a considerable amount of metal - one of the most durable building material that Fortnite has to offer.

However, the current Fortnite map which is partially submerged underwater may not be the perfect fit to introduce 'cars' in the game, which brings us to our next question.

When are cars coming to Fortnite?

During the Season 3 debut, a blog post at Epic Games website made it evident that soon as the water level starts to drop, cars will make their entry in the game.

Cars in Fortnite will be available shortly after the water level drops (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Fortnite data-leaker, FortTory, discovered a handful of in-game files which simplifies the 'when are cars coming to Fortnite' discussion with evidence.

Some information about the upcoming new vehicles, the cars. We'll have 4 types of cars.



- ValetSmall FuelTankCapacity: 100.0

- ValetMedium FuelTankCapacity: 100.0

- ValetLarge FuelTankCapacity: 150.0

- DagwoodTruck FuelTankCapacity: 100.0 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 21, 2020

Tory reveals that players will initially be introduced to four different type of vehicles.

Based on his series of tweets regarding the Fortnite leaks, Cars in Fortnite are expected to spawn with random fuel levels and can boost for a short period of time (similar mechanism to that of an helicopter in Fortnite)