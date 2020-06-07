Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 Leaks: Diving activities and popular skins return

With the update of Season 3 Battle Pass, we are likely to see some beautiful new cosmetics.

An animation video has been released, in which you can see Fortnite characters swimming.

Source: Realsport

Fortnite has now spent a few years at the top of the gaming scene, thanks to Epic Games' continuous support for the game. Epic Games has added loads of new content since the release of Fortnite Battle Royale back in 2017.

This includes new cosmetics, events, and content released over the seasons. With the new season, we'll see definitely more content and activities added for the players.

Last season, we saw Fortnite spin a spy storyline with the addition of two factions and the new POI Agency. Let's see what the new season holds for us.

Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

With the update of Season 3 Battle Pass, we are likely to see some beautiful new cosmetics. There'll be at least 70+ cosmetics to get in the next season. 100 new tiers are likely to be added too. Among the cosmetics that were recently leaked, the main one is a customizable glider.

Swimming and diving

In addition to the pictures, an animation video has been released in which you can see Fortnite characters swimming and diving. We can see a swimming animation that does not suit the standard crawl that we have been using since Season 2 in Fortnite. The avatar's movements majorly suggest swimming underwater.

A series of acts that later turned out to be strictly linked to the Travis Scott concert, as in the Travis Scott gig, from time to time, we could step underwater in the show itself. It remains to be discerned though, according to the posters and recent leaks that were the animations made exclusively for this show or were it related to upcoming videos.

Return of popular skins and cosmetics

We'll see an array of new skins coming to the Fortnite item store. Most of these are probably skins that we've seen before, mixed with some new skins and cosmetics every few days.

We may also see the return of some rare skins like the Renegade Raider, a fan favorite in Fortnite. We recently saw the performance of the very rare 'Recon Expert' too. Is Epic starting a trend of bringing back old skins?