Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 Leaks: Floods and Flare Guns

The map for Season 3 Chapter 2 is all but verified to be flooded next season.

The flare gun, shown in last year's trailer, may finally make its way into the game.

New Leaks in Fortnite (Source: YouTube Thumbnail)

New leaks of Fortnite have emerged, including the release of a flare gun, for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. PlayStation may have accidentally leaked Chapter 2 of Fortnite Season 3 earlier by updating the Fortnite icon.

Sony accidently revealed the leaked logo for next season (Chapter 2 Season 3). Recently, some data miners have uncovered various details about the new season. Data miners posted new leaks about the game. YouTuber Tabor Hill was also quite vocal about the leaks.

The update of the Fortnite icon for Xbox and PlayStation usually comes after downtime. However, it was changed more than a week before Season 3 begins. Two of the leaks of Season 2 Chapter 3 are listed below:

Flooding and decreasing water levels in Fortnite

Source: Realsport101

According to a tweet by FNBRHQ, the map for Season 3 Chapter 2 is all but verified to be flooded next season. Although, it seems that flooding will not last forever. He said that the map's water levels would decline throughout the season.

Chapter 2 Season 3 leaks:



The Flare Gun, which was shown in the “Desert Island Flare” trailer last year, will be in-game starting in Season 3. #Fortnite



📝: @StonewallTabor pic.twitter.com/l5H0eNzXId — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) June 1, 2020

It also appears there won't be too many landing spots at the start of the season. There'll be more land to stand on after the flood water declines.

Flare gun

Advertisement

Tweeted initially by Stonewall Tabor and additionally reported by FNBRHQ, a trailer appears to have some crucial evidence ahead of Season 3.

The next leak indicates that players are going to get a brand new weapon for Season 3. According to StonewallTabor, the trailer shown last year, showcases one of Season 3's new evidence.

The flare gun, shown in last year's trailer, will eventually make its way into the game. Fortnite's short trailer was about Jonsey stranded in some sort of deserted island. Although some time ago, the flare gun was leaked by data-miners but never arrived in the game.

The players never had any leaks this early on for a new season as we are used to seeing the skins of the Battle Pass leak hours before the servers went down for maintenance for preparation of new season.

It'll be interesting to see if other leaks occur about the next season occur before the current season ends.