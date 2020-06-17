Fortnite Season 3 patch notes: Car locations, all weapon changes, whirlpools, starter pack and more!

Fortnite Season 3 features interesting new additions, including some unvaulted weapons.

There is also some clarity on the various bug fixes that will happen in the next update.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Fortnite Season 3 patch notes (Image credits: FervisTheGreat)

The Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 update is now live, and players can drop into the game and explore the new "water-themed" season.

Much like any new season, Chapter 2, Season 3 has introduced game-changing additions, which players will have to get used to. Among the most significant changes are the new Fortnite map, driveable cars and the unfortunate vault of the community-beloved Pump Shotgun.

With that in mind, here is everything that's changed with the new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 update.

Note: Scheduled bug fixes for the upcoming update can be found towards the end of this article.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 patch notes (v13.00)

Cars in Fortnite: Where to find one?

Ever since the discovery of cars in Fortnite, players have been ecstatic about getting their hands on these items. However, a tweet from popular Data leaker, iFireMonkey, clarified that these gas guzzlers are yet to be added to the game.

Advertisement

When the water level decreases cars will be added into the game, there currently isn't many roads and Sharks don't take kindly to cars in the ocean. https://t.co/WxvP3sC2C9 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

Once the water level drops to a level where roads are accessible, players will be able to drive around the Fortnite map.

Fortnite Season 3 guns: All additions

Since it's best to start off with the worst, Fortnite has now vaulted the Pump Shotgun, and replaced it with another breed of shotties.

The new shotgun is being dubbed as 'Charge Shotgun', which is available from common to mythic rarity. Contrary to the old shottie, these guns can only hold 3 clips at a time, with the exception being mythic weapons, which are still set at 5 clips.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 patch notes: New weapons (Image credits:iFireMonkey)

Among other mythic weapons; Jules Glider gun, Ocean's Burst AR and Kit's shockwave launcher have made their way into the game.

A Flare gun was also added, according to popular data leaker, FNInfo.

Whirlpools are now in-game

Fortnite Season 3 patch notes: Whirlpools can be now found in-game (Image credits:iFireMonkey)

Tied to the new Chapter 2, Season 3 theme, whirpools now appear at seemingly random locations in the Fortnite map, and can boost players up into the air upon contact.

Whirlpools give you a boost into the air



also sharks can bite you pic.twitter.com/uUrkJjmgwD — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

What has been unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3?

A blast from the past has players on the edge of their seats, with the Chug Splash, Bolt Action sniper, P90 SMG and a ton of other items unvaulted after the Season 3 update.

Here is a list of all items that have been brought back in Fortnite Season 3:

P90

Chug Splash

Bolt Action Snipers

Chug Jugs

Hunting Rifles

Fortnite Season 3 starter pack: Yellow Jacket

Although it has been discussed in multiple Fortnite leaks, the infamous 'Yellow Jacket' skin has been confirmed to drop as part of the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 starter pack.

The cosmetic item will feature the skin itself, along with a pickaxe and 600 V-Bucks, all for 4.99$.

Yellowjacket will be the Season 3 starter pack.



Like a stinger, her fashion sense is always on point. Includes an outfit, a back bling, a pickaxe and 600 V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/cXepTwsuwH — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Map Changes

The new Fortnite map features a horde of locations, most of which are partially submerged. However, as the season progresses, the water level will drop, revealing new POIs and locations.

Here is an image of how the progression from the current to upcoming Fortnite maps will look like:

From bottom right (current) to upper left (upcoming) the Fortnite map will change as the season progresses.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 patch notes and bug fixes

The following bugs are expected to be fixed in the next in-game update (v13.1)

1) Windshear Cloak Back Bling temporarily disabled.

Description: The Windshear Cloak Back Bling has been temporarily disabled due to a visual issue.

We'll provide an update when the Back Bling is re-enabled.

2) Missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Description: Some players may be missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

3) Party Assist for Missions temporarily unavailable.

Description: Updated on (June 17, 2020)

We are continuing to work on the updated Party Assist, and will provide a status update when Party Assist is available again. Thank you for your patience.

4) Emotes playing over Main Stage music in Party Royale.

Description: On occasion, Emote music can be heard while at the Main Stage in Party Royale.

You can also check other cosmetic changes and battle pass additions here