Fortnite Season 3 patch notes: Renegade Raider back, new map, custom gliders and more!

Take a look at the Fortnite Season 3 patch notes listing all changes to have made their way into the game.

There is also an update on the downtime for the update, and when players can get back online.

Fortnite Season 3 patch notes (Image Credits: Epic Games)

After a series of endless delays, the big day is finally upon us, as the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 update is now live. Fortnite matchmaking has also been disabled, and will resume shortly after downtime for the update is over.

As previously rumored, the focal theme for Season 3 of Fortnite is the flood that made its way onto the island during the Doomsday event on 15th June.

With that in mind, here is everything that is new this season.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 patch notes

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 trailer

Ever since Fortnite rolled out its first trailer for Chapter 2, Season 3, the community has been in a state of frenzy for a multitude of reasons.

The trailer starts off with Midas stranded in the ocean, and seconds later, the community's beloved Meowscles makes its on-screen debut, seemingly surfing the ocean with his 'pet' shark.

The Engineer, Renegade Raider and Aquaman all make an appearance during the short minute and a half trailer, which you can watch below:

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 skins and other cosmetics

The new Fortnite Season 3 battle pass features the highly-anticipated 'Engineer', Aquaman, Baby Meowscles and Female Black knight skins, among other seasonal-themed ones.

Renegade Raider could also possibly be making a return in the new season!

Here is a image from iFireMonkey, listing all skins to have made their way into Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3:

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 skins, pickaxes and gliders

New customisable umbrella in Fortnite

Along with a horde of new additions, a customisable glider has also been introduced.

Fortnite Season 3 trailer features a customisable glider (Image Credits:Epic Games)

Players can choose objects, colors and handles, among others, to configure the item as desired.

Some of the designs you can put on your custom Umbrella. pic.twitter.com/eIlBTyunLP — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 17, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 map

The Doomsday event which concluded on 15th of June brought with it a 'flood', which was expected to consume the Battle Royale island, according to multiple Fortnite leaks.

Fortnite Season 3 patch notes: New Battle Royale map (Image Credits: iFireMonkey)

The new Fortnite map was also revealed, and certain locations can be seen partially flooded. Furthermore, new POIs have made their way into the game, and here is a list of new spots currently available:

The Fortilla

Rickety Rig

The Authority (previously known as The Agency)

Catty Corners

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: New weapons

Cosmetics are not the only new things this season. FNLeaks, a popular Fortnite leaker, tweeted an image showcasing new weapons that will drop this season.

To wrap everything up, here are the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 patch notes, listing all significant changes to have made their way into the game:

The Fortnite map is now partially flooded.

New locations have been discovered on the island.

A new shotgun was teased during the trailer.

Mobility could come in the form of cars or rideable sharks, shortly after the update

Fortnite servers not responding? How long is the downtime?

As stated by Epic Games in a tweet, due to the significant size of the update, players will have to wait for 3 to 4 hours before they can hop back onto the game.

The downtime is expected to end at 6:00 AM EST (3:30 PM IST).