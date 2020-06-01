Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Poster leak: True or hoax?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is set to release on June 11th (Image Credits: PlayStation Store)

A recent Fortnite leak disguised as 'Fortnite Season 3' poster has started doing rounds on the internet.

The image was originally made public on PlayStation Store as their icon for Fortnite section. Given Epic Games' track record and how they like to drop subtle hints prior to a new Fortnite season launch - many assumed the said image could be very likely the Fortnite Season 3 poster.

Conveniently, the Fortnite leak aligns well with the rumored "Underwater" theme since the image shows a Battle Bus sweeping through an area covered entirely underwater.

Here is the image of the same. (Refer to the Cover Photo for better viewing experience)

Fortnite icon was recently updated in the PlayStation Store (Image Credits: Playstation Store)

However, the Fortnite community seems to have taken it upon themselves to decipher the new Fortnite leak and make sense of it.

Shortly after the image was released, the data-miner who originally leaked the file tweeted the following:

The Island in the Background of the Chapter 2 Season game icon is actually the same one used in the Block Party Short, "Desert Island Flare" which was uploaded all the way back during Season 9 of Chapter 1.

Image of the island in the background of the leaked image (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Many also questioned a seemingly out-of-the-ordinary cloud that was visible in the background.

Maybe this pink cloud or storm was created by the doomsday device pic.twitter.com/Q7eICkHKoq — o0LW870o (@LW874) June 1, 2020

At present, we know that Midas' doomsday device will cause a change in the weather around the Fortnite map, which begs the question - Could this be a hint towards the upcoming weather change (Storms and hurricanes) or could this simply be an elaborate hoax?

When is Fortnite Season 3 coming out?

On the other end of the specturm, the new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 which has been delayed has given players an opportunity to power through their challenges, and unlock any battle pass cosmetics they may have missed.

The new Fortnite season 3 will be out on the 11th of June. Doomsday event in Fortnite, which was originally scheduled on 30th May has also been pushed back to 6th of June.