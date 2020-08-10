Fortnite Season 3: SypherPK demonstrates how to trap players using 'gas can' baits

SypherPK is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers around, with 4.37 million subscribers on YouTube, and a further 3.6 million followers on Twitch. As we know, earlier, traps used to be an integral part of Fortnite. They allowed players to catch enemies off guard, and SypherPK was one of the best, as far as traps were concerned.

He was, and is still, known as the undisputed ‘Trap King’ of Fortnite, and has an uncanny ability to catch enemies off guard from the unlikeliest of angles. Of course, traps were vaulted at the start of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 2. However, that seemingly does not matter to the Trap King, as he proved via a recent video on his YouTube channel.

Image Credits: SypherPK, youtube.com

Fortnite Season 3: SypherPK demonstrates how to trap players using gas cans

He begins the video by talking about the long-gone traps, which still saddens him. He then explains that the new cars update has given Fortnite players a new way to 'trap' players, using gas cans. The trick is to leave two or three gas cans along with some loot, and then wait for somebody to spot it.

Firing on the gas cans makes them blow up, and each deals a damage of 70. Hence, players might need to use two or three at a time to kill opponents. Regardless, we see SypherPK excitedly explain the concept, after which he dumps three gas cans along with a bunch of loot and hides behind a bush.

Image Credits: SypherPK, youtube.com

His first attempt fails, as nobody takes the bait. The second time, he tries at Salty Springs, and waits patiently for an enemy in the distance to walk up to the loot. The player finally does, and SypherPK wastes no time blowing up the gas cans and eliminating him.

At this point, we see SypherPK getting hyped, as he proclaims that the ‘Trap King is back’ rather animatedly. We see him chase a couple of opponents in a car, after which he lays his hands on some more gas cans.

Image Credits: SypherPK youtube.com

Advertisement

This time, he sets up another trap, but the remaining players ignore him and carry on. He decides to go close to them, sets up another trap in front of an enemy, who ends up walking right towards it. Once he eliminates him using the trick, he mutters that it was weird as the guy could actually see him setting up the trap and yet decided to walk towards it.

Regardless, the ‘trap’ is pretty straightforward, and is a rather fun way of eliminating opponents every now and then. You can watch the entire clip below.