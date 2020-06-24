Fortnite Season 3: What are FireFly Jars and how to use them to win more fights

Firefly Jars in Fortnite are a new explosive item that lights up upon contact with a surface.

The new item, when effectively put to use, can help you win more fights in-game.

FireFly jars in Fortnite (Image Credits: SinX6 on YT)

A Fortnite update was rolled out yesterday, mainly addressing certain glitches and bugs in the game. However, an unexpected item has also secretly made it's way into Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3.

Firefly jars are now available in Fortnite. Much like grenades, players can throw this item at an opponent or their structures, causing them to light up on fire.

During Chapter 2, Season 2, Tabor Hill, a prominent Fortnite YouTuber, leaked information about 'elemental damage' coming into the game in Chapter 2, Season 3. For those who are unaware of this terminology, here is what it means in most online games (via Borderlands Fandom).

"Elemental damage is a generic term covering supplemental non-physical damage. A weapon with elemental damage has a chance to add extra damage to an elemental type (fire, ice, water) every time it strikes an opponent."

In the case of Fortnite Season 3, the element in question is 'fire'.

What do the firefly jars do in Fortnite?

Firefly jars fall into the ranged explosive category, much like a frag grenade or stink bomb in Fortnite. In order to obtain this item, players will have to look for glowing red orbs around the map, as they currently spawn at random locations, though mostly on trees, during the 'night' rotation in-game.

"Fireballs to Spawn" simply put are things that spawn when something that can catch things on fire activates, it allows for Fire to spawn & spread. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 23, 2020

You are allowed to carry a total of 3 firefly jars in Fortnite. The damage multiplier and other details for the item are as follows:

Rarity: Rare (Blue)

Max Stack: 3

Fireballs to Spawn: 4

Damage to Player: 40

Damage to Environment: 20

Why should I use the firefly jars in Fortnite?

If it's not already clear, explosive items are meant to force your opponents out of boxes, hiding spots and bushes, essentially forcing players to evolve beyond the 'box-fight' meta in-game.

WATCH: SypherPK demonstrates how to use firefly jars in Fortnite Season 3

Here are a few ideal ways to use firefly jars in Fortnite Season 3:

Throw the item into your opponents box to force them out.

During third-party opportunities, throw these firefly jars towards the bottom of the builds to bring them down.

Throw the item inside natural covers and buildings to check for enemies. The fire spread and damage should force your opponents out.

During a build fight, if you succeed in taking over your opponent's wall, you can quickly edit a piece and throw firefly jars inside, sending your opponents into a state of frenzy.

Although firefly jars in Fortnite are a fairly new item, as the new season progresses, players can expect considerable buffs or nerfs, depending on the community's response to the item.