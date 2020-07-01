Fortnite Season 3: Where to find and collect floating blue rings

This article provides the locations of four floating blue rings in Fortnite.

Getting these floating blue rings will help players complete the weekly challenge in Fortnite.

Where to find blue rings in Fortnite (Image Credit: wolker4/YT)

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 3 challenges have arrived, with one of the most exciting ones being to collect 4 floating rings at Lazy Lake.

iFireMonkey, a popular Fortnite data-miner and leaker recently tweeted about the 'Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake' challenge.

🫐 Mysterious Blue Rings



In 13.20 came these mysterious blue rings all around the map. These floating rings are for the upcoming weekly challenges, as Week 3 states "Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake. Week 4 states "Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park" and week 5 at Steamy pic.twitter.com/OUxRMKqlck — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

It is understood that players might have a few problems while trying to find these rings. With that in mind, this article will disclose all the location details about these floating rings in Fortnite.

Location of Blue Floating Rings in Fortnite

To find these blue floating rings in Fortnite, you will need to land at Lazy Lake and go to the following locations for each ring:

Floating Ring #1- To find this ring, you need to go the eastern side of the Lazy Lake. You will then find a blue ring floating beside a store.

Floating Ring #2- After finding the first ring, you need to move towards the west and then turn left at the end of the building. You will then find another blue ring in the middle of the building.

Floating Ring #3- To locate this ring, you need to go to the south and towards the big shot shop. You will see the ring floating beside the shop.

Floating Ring #4- This ring is found at the top centre of the Lazy Lake.

When you collect these rings, your challenge will be completed.

However, if you still have a problem finding these blue floating rings, you can refer to this video made by RandomChievos:

It is understood that there will be a similar challenge in Pleasant Park for Week 4 and in Steamy Stacks for Week 5.