Fortnite Season 3: Where to find and collect floating blue rings

  • This article provides the locations of four floating blue rings in Fortnite.
  • Getting these floating blue rings will help players complete the weekly challenge in Fortnite.
Rijit Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 01 Jul 2020, 14:29 IST
Where to find blue rings in Fortnite (Image Credit: wolker4/YT)
Where to find blue rings in Fortnite (Image Credit: wolker4/YT)

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Week 3 challenges have arrived, with one of the most exciting ones being to collect 4 floating rings at Lazy Lake.

iFireMonkey, a popular Fortnite data-miner and leaker recently tweeted about the 'Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake' challenge.

It is understood that players might have a few problems while trying to find these rings. With that in mind, this article will disclose all the location details about these floating rings in Fortnite.

Location of Blue Floating Rings in Fortnite

To find these blue floating rings in Fortnite, you will need to land at Lazy Lake and go to the following locations for each ring:

Floating Ring #1- To find this ring, you need to go the eastern side of the Lazy Lake. You will then find a blue ring floating beside a store.

Floating Ring #2- After finding the first ring, you need to move towards the west and then turn left at the end of the building. You will then find another blue ring in the middle of the building.

Floating Ring #3- To locate this ring, you need to go to the south and towards the big shot shop. You will see the ring floating beside the shop.

Floating Ring #4- This ring is found at the top centre of the Lazy Lake.

When you collect these rings, your challenge will be completed.

However, if you still have a problem finding these blue floating rings, you can refer to this video made by RandomChievos:

It is understood that there will be a similar challenge in Pleasant Park for Week 4 and in Steamy Stacks for Week 5.

Published 01 Jul 2020, 14:29 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Challenges Fortnite Updates & Patch Notes
