Fortnite Season 4: All Wolverine Claw mark locations guide and how to claim free reward

Fortnite has had a long history with Superheroes from the Marvel and DC universe. In Fortnite Season 4, we have another Marvel character who will assume the role of this Season's 'Secret Skin.' (Although it's not a secret anymore)

If you've already hopped into a game of Fortnite, one of the first few challenges that you would've seen is: 'Investigate Mysterious Claw marks in Fortnite'

Well, that pretty much gives away the fact that players are supposed to look for Wolverine claw marks in Fortnite. For the most part, you can finish the entire challenge in the vicinity of Weeping Woods. We've attached images that highlight all the spots you need to visit in order to complete the 'Investigate mysterious claw marks' Challenge in Fortnite Season 4.

Wolverine Claw marks locations in Fortnite Season 4

As previously mentioned, all the Claw marks can be found in Weeping Woods. Here is a breakdown of each spot and how you can visit them.

1) To investigate the first mysterious claw mark, players will have to visit a small bathroom located just south of the location. Once inside, you will spot the Claw marks in one of the toilet stalls.

Wolverine Claw Mark #1 (Image Credits: Erik Kain, Forbes)

2) The second Claw mark is located near the trailer area. You can spot it on a green colored trailer.

Wolverine Claw Mark #2 (Image Credits: Rijit)

3) The third Wolverine Claw mark can be found at the center of Weeping Woods, by a pond. You can spot the scratches on a rock right beside the water body.

Wolverine Claw mark #3 (Image Credits: Rijit)

4) The fourth Wolverine Claw mark is on the top of the tower located in Weeping Woods. In order to discover it, look around for the highest standing structure. Visit the top of the tower, and you'll find your last Claw mark scratched on a fridge.

Shortly after you've found all the Wolverine Claw marks in Fortnite, you will be awarded a Wolverine-themed spray, which is one of the many rewards to come.

Fortnite Week 1, Season 4 reward for collecting all Wolverine Claw marks (Image Credits: Epic Games/ Erik Kain, Forbes)

As the Season progresses and new 'Secret skin' challenges roll out, players will eventually be able to unlock clawed maniac 'Wolverine.'