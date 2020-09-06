Fortnite Season 4: Best landing spots for optimal loot and easy rotations

The Fortnite Battle Royale island has changed quite extensively in Season 4. With new locations, chest spawn rate drops, and more changes to the meta, players will have to adapt to new strategies in order to stay on top of their game.

At its core, Fortnite Season 4 is still the same, and some would even say its better now with the community favourite ‘Pump Shotgun’ making its way back to the game. However, most players are currently seeking safe havens around the Fortnite map in hopes of locating landing spots that can help them deck out optimal loot along with a healthy amount of materials to survive fights.

With that in mind, here are some of the best landing spots in Fortnite Season 4 to pack your inventory with flawless loot.

Best landing spots for optimal loot and easy rotations in Fortnite Season 4

East of Misty Meadows – The Bridge and hill combo

Located just east of captivating ‘Misty Meadows’ is a tiny hill packed with ample amount of loot for a solo player. The hill usually has a chest spawn on top, and is packed with tons of trees that can be farmed in the process. Once done, players can roll down the hill and head towards a Bridge that sits just a few meters away.

Fortnite Season 4 Landing Spots - Hill and bridge combo near Misty Meadows (Image Credits: itsJerian)

The bridge not only has loot around it, but enough hard material (metal) for players to farm, making it an optimal choice for those who prefer a more passive style of gameplay. Right after you’ve racked up the two spots, head north-west to find a boat right next to a hut.

From here, you can rotate towards the circle or move inside of Misty Meadows to engage in fights. Additionally, while using the boat, try shooting into fishing spots to reveal floppers and carry them along the way.

Bridge North of Dooms Domain

While this landing spot may not be as low-key as the Misty hill, the gas station bridge located just north-west of Dooms Domain is an impeccable Fortnite Season 4 landing spot, especially for solo games.

Shortly after you touch down, make your way inside of the gas station where you’ll find the first chest along with some floor loot, that’s if you’re lucky. Head outside and towards the parking lot which often has floor drop as well. Additionally, players can farm the concrete railing for short brick stack during their looting session.

Gas station North-west of Dooms domain (Image Credits: itsJerian)

Once done, head under the bridge using the staircase and you should be able to locate a total of three chests on the entire structure. Jump right under the bridge after you can rack up all the loot and look for fishing spots to farm utility.

Steamy Stacks

Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Season 4 (Image Credits: Game Rant)

The POI has been a part of Fortnite ever since Chapter 2 began, and is still an undefeated location in terms of loot and rotation capabilities. On average, Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Season 4 has a total of 25 chest spawns along with a few others just outside of the spot.

Wind tunnels at the POI can help players quickly rotate after racking up loot to avoid an early-game elimination. However, right outside of Steamy is Frenzy farms, which is a heavily contested spot most of the times. An ideal strategy would be to collect your loot and head towards the zone from the western side, which is usually much quieter.