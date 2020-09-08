Fortnite: Season 4 Competitive season begins, Epic addresses cheating and collusion with rules clarifications

Fortnite Season 4’s competitive season has begun, and not long ago Epic published a post on their Fortnite Competitive blog page highlighting, detailing, and reiterating important rules information to address the various issues which arose during Season 3’s competitive run.

Ch2 - Season 4 Competitive play has begun! Check out all the details, including our current competitive rules and #FNCS start date, if you're going to compete this season: https://t.co/9zINnw078f — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 8, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 Competitive Rules Updates and Clarifications

Firstly, it is important to state that these rules clarifications were desperately needed, as Epic had been fairly quiet on the rampant cheating scandals which plagued the Fortnite Champion Series. Both the cheating, and Epic’s silence on the matter, had undermined player confidence in Fortnite as a competitive game.

The competitive Fortnite rules clarifications can be read in full here, however below are some highlighted changes.

WHAT IS COLLUSION (NOT AN EXHAUSTIVE LIST):

Consistently working together with the same opponent. This includes fighting together or working together against a 3rd player or 3rd team who encroaches on a shared location or shared drop spot.

With this clarification now in place, we’re now taking a greater stand to action if conclusive evidence is found linking opponents to common goals together.

Staged engagements among colluding teams to deceive event admins. As an example: Manipulating storm surge factors intentionally by trading damage with no intent of elimination.

Pickaxe swinging (or other actions) used as a form of signaling to opponents.

Sharing loot or leaving items with or for opponents for their gain.

Intentionally feeding eliminations to another team.

WHAT ISN’T COLLUSION (NOT AN EXHAUSTIVE LIST):

Consistently dropping in the same location each match.

Announcing a drop spot on social media.

If you believe you're good enough to stake your claim publicly on a spot, be prepared to defend it. Players contesting your claim is part of the game, and should be encouraged.

Choosing to not engage in combat at certain times.

Coaching using the in-game replay tools.

Collusion was the primary topic of discussion following the Fortnite Champion Series, with accusations and evidence, some clear and some circumstantial, of collusion running rampant during the tournament. Many pro Fortnite players, including Bugha and Benjy, were accused of colluding with other players to gain a competitive edge.

Advertisement

These clarifications about what Epic will consider as collusion in Fortnite, and what action players can expect, is a good example of the clear and concise communication the competitive Fortnite community needs from Epic at all times, not just in the wake of a competitive crisis.

⚠️ CHEATERS ⚠️



Blatant cheating in FNCS QUALIFIERS 1 by Costa and Yunite 743, here is the recording proof. @FNCompetitive I don't think you need any more evidence than this. Obviously two people teaming in Solo FNCS.



retweet for spread pic.twitter.com/qbZ0c5ca4y — Over (@overstrnd) August 1, 2020

Fortnite competitive season and what to expect

In their blog post, Epic also posted a tentative schedule for Fortnite Season 4’s competitive season, starting with the Hype Cup from a few days ago, and going all the way to the Fortnite Champion Series Warmup in late September.

Players eager to participate, watch, or simply keep track of these events can follow the Fortnite Competitive Twitter page, keep an eye on Epic’s blog, or simply follow us for updates and analysis when the time comes.