Fortnite Season 4: How to get the ‘Shadow Midas’ outfit before it hits the Item shop

The Fortnitemares update this season has brought about a horde of changes to the game. An entire slew of new characters is set to arrive on the Fortnite Battle Royale island shortly. It’s without a doubt that the main highlight of the update was Midas, who has now seemingly returned from the dead. Given the fitting title for Fortnite Halloween this year – ‘ Midas Revenge’, it's entirely possible that we may see yet another plot twist in the storyline before Fortnitemares ends.

When Midas was initially made available to players who bought the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 battle pass, it became an instant hit. Now however, players have been swarming in thousands to find a means to acquire the ‘Midas Shadow’ variant.

How to get the Shadow Midas skin on Fortnite before its released?

Well, it’s actually simpler than it may seem. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has a character who posseses the ability to transform herself into any skin in the game. Mystique – who is a Fortnite Season 4 ‘Marvel Superhero’ skin, is a one-way ticket to get your hands on the Shadow Midas skin early.

Eliminating Midas while equipping the Mystique skin is the only way to get the skin at the moment (Image Credits: SinX6)

Following is how you can transform into Shadow Midas in Fortnite Season 4

While in the lobby screen, head over to your locker and equip the ‘Mystique’ skin.

Once you are on, load into the game and head right over to ‘The Ruins’ (previously known as ‘The Authority’)

Find Shadow Midas, who is guarding the building along with his henchmen. Make sure to take him by surprise because for an NPC, his aim is pretty on-point.

Right after you eliminate him, use the ‘Shafeshifter’ emote, and voila!

You should now have transformed into Shadow Midas. However, the transformation only lasts as long as you are alive. Once you are sent back to the lobby after being eliminated, you will turn into the character you originally started out with.