Fortnite Season 4: How to make Stark Robots dance

Ever since Season 4 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 has come out, the gaming community has been going gaga over the Marvel crossover. Adding fuel to that fire, Marvel Comics' editor, Mark Basso, confirmed that everything happening in Fortnite would be canonical to the Marvel Universe.

After having introduced multiple Fortnite challenges revolving around Marvel characters, this time, a new challenge has found its way into this game. This task involves players having to "make a Stark Robot dance".

How to complete the Stark Robots challenge in Fortnite

For this specific challenge, the gamer will need to find an appropriate location where these machines are present. Now, one can easily find Stark Robots in places like Stark Industries or even the Quinjet Patrol Sites.

After the player has found such a site and made their way to it, it is advised that they double-check their armoury for guns and ammo, as they will have to put down these Stark Robots by shooting them.

Once a Stark Robot is down, the player has to approach it, at which point they will be presented with two options. Either they can shake the robot down, or they can hack it. It has to be noted that the gamer needs to choose the latter option.

After hacking the robot, it becomes a part of the players squad and will defend him/her against enemies. Once these machines become a part of the user's party, all they need to do is stand near the robot and emote. Once he/she starts emoting, the Stark Robot will emote along with him/her and eventually end up dancing.

This is how gamers can make a Stark Robot dance and complete this pending challenge in Fortnite Season 4. Galactus is approaching soon, and only completing each challenge will help in defeating him!