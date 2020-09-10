Fortnite Season 4: Iron Man arrives along with a new POI titled 'Stark Industries'

The highly-anticipated Fortnite update v14.10 is finally out, and with the new patch has arrived a massive change to the Season 4 map. Stark Industries in Fortnite has replaced the Chapter 2 POI 'Frenzy Farm', and the community blames the mysterious rift beacons around the location for the sudden change.

In case you missed it, here is how the Rift beacon looked during its final stages.

Rift Beacon final stages (Image Credits: SizzyLeaks))

Based on an educated guess, Tony planned the entire ordeal to teleport Stark Industries in Fortnite, and ended up replacing good old Frenzy in the process. The disappearance of Frenzy comes shortly after the community beloved Pleasant Park was removed to make way for the 'Doom's Domain', Fortnite's first marvel POI, during Season 4 launch.

Stark Industries in Fortnite – A mystery awaiting exploration

As is the case with most new POIs in Fortnite, players can expect Stark Industries to be a 'hotspot' for the next few days. However, if you do decide to drop here, you're certainly going to leave the spot with premium loot. (That's if you manage to survive the competition)

Additionally, players will have to face swarms of 'Stark Bots', NPC characters who guard the area. The robots have a total of 200 HP and drop 'Energy rifle' once eliminated. The rifle is a powerful weapon dealing a whopping 72 damage per headshot. However, it's safe to say that the centre of attraction at the POI is Iron Man himself.

Upon eliminating the boss (Iron Man), players can collect two new Mythic weapons.

IronMan's Gauntlet

Iron Man's Unibeam

The Gauntlet deals a total of 20 damage per hit, whereas the Unibeam is an effective mythic weapon to break through structures around you. (Another Infinity blade, perhaps?)

Additionally, the Gauntlet also allows players to boost high up in the air for a short period. Although Stark Industries in Fortnite has only just arrived, a question that arises is how the new items are going to affect the in-game balance, and more importantly, how players are going to react to the aforementioned changes.

Streamers react to Stark Industries in Fortnite

While the new addition was received positively, for the most part, a common complaint that many had was of massive FPS drops around the Stark Industries. From LazarBeam to x2 Twins, every one complained of low frames due to the spot being heavily contested, and having too many objects around.

As previously mentioned, expect the Stark Industries POI to be a heavily contested spot for the next few days. An interesting development would be to observe how many competitive players pick the new location as their 'spot' in the coming days.