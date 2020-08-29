Fortnite Season 4 Map Changes: Frenzy Farm destruction, old map return possible and more

Under ideal circumstances, Fortnite Battle Royale as we know it would have a storyline involving factions fighting to take control of the island. (Ghost vs Shadow)

However, all that came to an abrupt halt when Marvel decided to step up their game and introduce their paladins in the game. Fortnite Season 4 is unlike anything we have ever seen before. Thor, Wolverine, She-Hulk have teamed up to face a powerful enemy who can be seen closing in on the island rapidly.

Fortnite Season 4 – Black Panther set to arrive soon

A day after the new seasonal update, data miners have discovered that ‘Black Panther’ could be the next superhero lined up to drop on the island. Just yesterday, HYPEX tweeted a sound file titled ‘Kinetic Absorption’, which is allegedly linked to the Black Panther, leading many speculate that it is an early hint towards his arrival.

There's a good chance we might get a Black Panther skin this season, Here's his abilities and the sounds of one of them "Kinetic Absorption" pic.twitter.com/njmZBsy0VA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 28, 2020

Unfortunately, the news comes hours before Chadwick Boseman’s demise, the actor who played the character in the film.

Fortnite Season 4 Map: Four new locations to feature soon

Adding to the long list of leaks, data miner FortTory confirmed that four new POIs are expected to make their way in-game shortly.

Fortnite Season 4 will see four new locations added to the game (Image Credits: FortTory)

The following locations are expected to eventually make their way as the new season progresses.

Panther Monument

Collector museum

Security Truck

Dog House

The ‘Security Truck’ location has now been added to the game and can be found close to Dooms Domain in the Fortnite Season 4 map.

the Prisoner Transport Landmark has been decrypted and added to tge game. pic.twitter.com/0Q2I7bVM4b — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 29, 2020

Rift beacons are now active

When Fortnite Season 4 dropped, players discovered strange panels installed in the vicinity of Frenzy Farms. A few hours ago, the beacons were activated and can be seen emitting energy waves around it. Their purpose still remains to be seen. However, some people have speculated that they serve as a ‘portal’ of sorts, that could allegedly swap objects and locations from different realms.

This has led many to believe that a new POI could soon be underway, while also replacing (or destroying) Frenzy Farms in the process.

The 15 ''beacons'' have been activated pic.twitter.com/tkgjg1uSrO — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 29, 2020

Ahead of the Fortnite Season 4 debut, Donald Mustard, creative director at Epic Games, hinted at the season being an ‘eventful’ one. He exclaimed that the storyline is going to kick into over-drive while also changing his location to ‘Zero Point’.

Multiple theories about Season 4 being the last one for Chapter 2 have also surfaced, leading the community to believe that we could possibly be returning to the old Fortnite map once the season ends.