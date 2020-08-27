Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes: Pump Shotgun Unvaulted, Traps return, 8 new heroes, and more

To say that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 trailer blew our expectations out of the water would be an understatement. The new season trailer makes it evident that the ‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ island as we know it, is about to change forever.

Heroes have arrived on the island, and the trailer description reads: ‘The war to save Reality starts now.’

As the new season moves forward, more information about each character’s relevance to the narrative will reveal itself. Based on the Fortnite Season 4 trailer, here is a list of all superheroes who have just landed on the island.

Iron Man

Wolverine

Thor

Mystique

Storm

Dr. Doom

Groot

She-Hulk

The mighty paladins have joined forces to defeat an enemy who is closing in towards them rapidly. Galactus, to say the least, will be an exciting development to witness.

With that in mind, here are the unofficial Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes, covering all changes and additions that will arrive to the game.

Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes: New weapons

While we have no information on what it would be called, Fortnite players have spotted a new weapon in the Season 4 trailer:

New weapon pic.twitter.com/YIjV4fznOQ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

The very same trailer also makes it evident that the community beloved LMG is set to make a return.

Pump Shotgun Unvaulted

The pump shotgun, in all rarities has been unvaulted! #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) August 27, 2020

Fortnite Season 4 confirms the return of Pump Shotgun. A data-miner clarifies that the weapon will be back in all rarities, from Common to Legendary.

A ‘Tin Stac,’ which is going to use ‘Rocket ammo,’ has also been unearthed with the Season 4 update

Fortnite Season 4: New cosmetics and other items

From Thor to Wolverine, players can now equip their favorite superhero character and wander around the Fortnite Battle Royale island. Along with the new seasonal cosmetics, the ‘Tart Tycoon’ skin was also updated, and will be awarded to players who participated in the Free Fortnite cup.

A standalone update for iOS and Android was also rolled out yesterday to ensure that every player receives the skin.

Here are all the cosmetics that will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4:

Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes: All new superhero cosmetics (Image Credits: HYPEX Twitter)

Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes: New Cosmetics - Wraps, Emotes, Backblings and more (Image Credits: HYPEX Twitter)

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 Battle Pass

As usual, the seasonal battle pass will be available in two different variants; 950 V-bucks and 2500 V-Bucks. The latter will allow players to unlock the first 25 tiers of their pass instantly.

Here is a look at all the Battle Pass pages in Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 Patch Notes: All unvaulted items

The followings items have been unvaulted and added back into the game in Season 4 of Fortnite

Bounce Pad

Tactical SMG

Pump Shotguns

Scoped Assault Rifle

Revolver (Legendary and Epic)

Combat Shotguns

Shockwave grenade

Boogie Bombs

Traps

Items that have been Vaulted in Fortnite Season 4.

Launch Pads

Tac Shotguns

Pistols (Legendary/Epic)

Regular SMGS

Stink Bomb

Hunting Rifles

Decoy Bombs

Rapid Fire SMGs

Fortnite Season 4 has just begun, and looks like a promising one. Weapon unvaults, bug fixes, and more have dropped, sending players into a state of frenzy. However, the servers are still down and expected to be back up within an hour or two.

