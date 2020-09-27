It is no secret that Fortnite players get weekly challenges that they can complete to gain XP. Apart from the normal quests that you can see on your ‘Challenges’ tab, there are secret challenges that Fortnite regularly adds as well. Currently, there are three secret challenges that were added as part of Update 14.20.

The first two are called ‘The Aftermath’ and ‘The Lair’, and are straightforward enough to complete, once you know that they exist. The challenges require players to go to two specific locations, and give 20,000 XP each. In this article, we will look at everything Fortnite players need to know in order to complete The Aftermath and The Lair challenges.

Fortnite Season 4 Secret Quest Free XP - The Aftermath & The Lair

The Aftermath

The first challenge takes players to the small island inside coordinate C1, where Lockie’s Lighthouse is located. You can look at the picture below to get a better idea about the location.

Image Credits: Fortnite Protector

Towards the north of the island, near the tiny hill, there are three gnomes lined up to another sitting gnome. All you need to do in order to complete the challenge is to strike the sitting gnome with your pickaxe!

As soon as you pickaxe the sitting gnome, you will receive a notification and 20,000 XP. You can look at the video below to get a better idea.

The Lair

The second Fortnite secret challenge requires players to simply go to a specific location. Players need to go to the Ghost House POI which is located towards the East of Weeping Woods. You can look at the picture below to get a better idea.

Image Credits: Fortnite Protector

Once you get to the Ghost House, go to the basement, where near the stairs there is a vent which can be opened. Inside, you will see a gnome with various Slurp Juice posters. Once you enter the room, the you should be able to see a notification regarding the challenge.

Image Credits: FlipArtz, YouTube

Players will also receive 20,000 XP, which means that the two secret challenges are together worth a healthy 40,000 XP. For more help, you can look at the video below.