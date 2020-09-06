Fortnite Season 4: SypherPK plays the game as LazarBeam would, ends up with hilarious results

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been full of surprises. The Marvel-themed season has packed the island to the brim with Mysterious rifts that are bringing more Point of Interests (POIs) to the map. Currently, the activated beacons are forming a circle over Frenzy Farm, and leaks suggest that the location might get replaced by Anarchy acres, which is a old point of interest.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

This season, in particular, has received a lot of praise from the community because of the changes to the weapon pool and the new Marvel superheroes that have been introduced to the game.

Some popular streamers like LazarBeam recently bought a lot of pay-to-win cosmetics and emotes in the game, that can be used to trick enemies.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: How to unlock gold foiled skins for Wolverine, Thor and more.

SypherPK, a professional Fortnite player and content creator, acknowledged LazarBeam's memes and tested them in real matches to see if they worked.

SypherPK 're-creates' LazarBeam's Fortnite memes

Watch: Do Lazarbeam's Memes Still Work in Season 4?

Advertisement

SypherPK was very skeptical when he attempted LazarBeam's taxi meme in the game. In this meme, the player drives the taxi all around the map and picks up enemies players to drop them to safer spots on the map.

Initially, the players started shooting at his vehicle. However, as he began to honk, the players entered the car and spent a gala time with SypherPK. Later, one of the players even refilled the fuel of the taxi to show his gratitude to SypherPK.

He then went on to become Dr. Doom's henchman and protect him from enemy players. Most of the Fortnite gamers looked confused as Dr. Doom didn't shoot back at them, resulting in a hilarious sequence altogether.

NEW MEME STRAT! Try throwing a upgrade bench on top of a reboot van where the player would spawn, then shoot them while they try to break out. It works and it’s funny to look at pic.twitter.com/zPooFi67eY — Ninjathief121 (@ninjathief121) July 18, 2020

Also read: Pump Shotgun vs Charge: Which weapon is an optimal pick in Fortnite Season 4?

SypherPK then wore a blue-coloured skin in the game to blend himself with the blue light that is placed on the top of reboot vans. It worked most of the times as he caught the players off-guard and got easy eliminations in the game.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: The Crashpad + Boogie Bomb combo you need to win every fight.