Fortnite Season 4: The Crashpad + Boogie Bomb combo you need to win every fight

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been fantastic so far, and has brought some major Marvel superheroes like Thor, Iron Man and Groot on to the island through the Bifrost. Day by day, Galactus seems to be inching closer to the Fortnite island, and these characters are doing everything in their power to stop the evil Devourer of the Planets from consuming its inhabitants.

Tony Stark has been experimenting with some beacons, and they seem to teleporting more Marvel point of interests on to the Fortnite island. He might also be trying to contact other superheroes to aid them in defeating the all-mighty entity.

Apart from that storyline, players have been grinding weekly challenges and collecting XP coins to level up their battle pass and unlock new superhero cosmetics. In this article, we look at a new Boogie Bomb plus Crash Pad strategy that is getting popular.

Best way to use Boogie Bomb and Crash Pad to win more fights in Fortnite

Typically, gunfights in Fortnite are centred around builds, and many players who are good with their building skills can easily outplay amateurs. However, a new strategy which is in wide usage among professionals allows gamers to get some easy eliminations in buildfights.

To do this trick, players need to either queue up in duos or squads, as solo players cannot perform this trick alone. After that, they need to have Boogie Bombs on one player and Crash Pads on another. Then, if they find any player hiding inside his/her box, they can use this trick to easily eliminate him/her.

The first player with Crash Pads needs to throw one at the builds, which causes them to break instantly. Then, the other gamer needs to time the Boogie Bomb at the same time and throw it inside the box to make the player dance. After this, they can easily go inside and get free eliminations without giving the opponent any chance to react.

still so many bail out items. if ur ever in a bad spot boom throw a boogie bomb or use crash pad or port a fort lmao all needs to be out of comp — mako (@UhOhMako) August 27, 2020

This trick would be very useful in scenarios when the squad is certain of the enemies' position, and they can ambush opponents when they are not excepting it by instantly breaking their builds and attacking them.

