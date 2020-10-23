Fortnite Season 4: The 'undead Midas' could actually be the result of witchcraft

When Midas first made his debut in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, the golden mischief-maker was a mystery man for the most part. His intentions were unknown but slowly unraveled as the storyline progressed. His plans were revealed towards the end of the season, which translated into Fortnite hosting a ‘Doomsday event.’

For a background, this was when Midas (allegedly with help from Jules and Chaos Agent) tried to blow up the entire island of Fortnite using his almighty device, dubbed the ‘Doomsday device.’ A mysterious force, the face of which at the time was ‘Agent Jonesy’, came to the rescue and blew Midas’ plan out of the water, quite literally.

Fear the King for he has now returned – Midas’ revenge in Fortnite

And now, it seems that Midas has returned from the ‘dead.’ However, the once-charming ‘Ghost overlord’ now has an evil shadow looming over him.

His POI, once known as ‘The Authority,’ has been renamed as ‘The Ruins’ to fit the Halloween theme. If you’ve made your way above the building, you would have noticed Midas’ golden chair floating mid-air with a bunch of candles surrounding it.

While most of us are not sure what this means, a part of the community believes this to be witchcraft. There are also subtle hints pointing towards involvement from either Jules or one of Midas’ henchmen.

WATCH: Midas theories at 4:00 minute mark

Another interesting theory stemming from the return of Midas is how it affects the gameplay. For the remainder of this month (till 31st October), eliminated players in any game mode (Solo, Duos, or Squads) will have an opportunity to return as a ‘Shadow Army’.

Although gamers cannot resume the gameplay, as usual, they acquire unique abilities that allow them to possess surviving players’ vehicles, among others.

Here is an entire list of abilities to gain after turning into a shadow:

Shadow abilities in Fortnitemares 2020 (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Popular YouTuber Playstation Grenade has speculated on why Midas’ army is dubbed ‘Shadow,’ while his trusty henchmen remain with the ‘Ghost’ faction. We cannot say for sure if this could mean another storyline twist in the future. Nonetheless, it would be an interesting scenario to imagine.