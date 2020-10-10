For a game that has seen numerous seasons and multiple tweaks and changes, Fortnite has laid witness to a massive number of in-game skins.

Some of these skins were rather easy to get a hold of, while others were so rare that one might only come across them once or twice in their entire Fortnite career.

That being said, it is no surprise that only a limited number of skins are present in the in-game shop on Fortnite at a given time. That is why some of the rarest skins were never even introduced to the shop.

These rare skins were only given out to those players who bought a physical product or a console bundle which included that specific skin.

Top 5 Rarest skins in Fortnite

Skull Trooper

The Skull Trooper is arguably one of the oldest, yet rarest, skins to ever appear on Fortnite. The skin was first introduced in the item shop back in October of 2017, during the game's Season 1.

This specific skin has gone on to appear in the item shop a few times since then, with the latest being this earlier this month, when Fortnite announced the availability of this skin in the shop on Twitter.

Galaxy

This is arguably one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. This skins was released back when Fortnite wasn't officially released on mobile devices yet, but was available exclusively on Samsung phones, in the form of an android beta.

At that time, only people who bought a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 or the Samsung Note 9, were able to claim this skin. However, to make it even more rare, Epic Games replaced the Galaxy skin with the Glow skin, which made it nearly impossible for the average player to get a hold of it.

Black Knight

The Black Knight skin was first introduced as a Season 2 Battle Pass reward. Players who managed to max out their Battle Passes till the 70th tier in Season 2 are the only lucky few who got a hold of this skin.

Season 2 of Fortnite was the first time that the game saw the addition of a Battle Pass, thus making the Black Knight the first max tier Battle Pass skin.

Owing to the low number of active players back in season 2, the Black Knight skin is extremely rare.

Renegade Raider

Going back to the days of Season 1, Renegade Raider was a rare skin from the earliest days of the Fortnite Battle Royale. This is one of the few rare skins in the game which predates even the Battle Pass.

This is one of those skins which players who have been playing since the very beginning of Fortnite can use to show their experience, even without putting up a display of skills.

The Reaper

More popularly known as the John Wick skin that came before the actual John Wick skin, the Reaper was a massive status symbol back during the Season 3 Battle Pass. It was introduced as a Tier 100 reward.

This is one of the rarest skins in the game as this skin was never seen in the game again after the Season 3 Battle Pass ended. However, fans were presented with a chance to purchase the actual John Wick skin, which was designed according to the movie. However, it isn't anywhere as near as rare as the Reaper

According to us, these are arguably some of the rarest skins in Fortnite, however, with the constant updates, and with new skins being added to the game, it might not be long before we are presented with a skin which outdoes everything mentioned here.