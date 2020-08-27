Fortnite Season 4 Victory Royale Umbrella: All you need to know

Fortnite Season 4 is now live, and new superheroes, weapon nerfs/buffs have come marching their way to the game. The 'Marvel x Fortnite' crossover has allowed an army of paladins to arrive on the Battle Royale island.

Thor, Wolverine, and many others prepare to fight a war against their adversary, who is closing in towards the island rapidly. What comes of that narrative is yet to be seen, but the Fortnite Battle Royale island is now brimming with plenty of new additions that are waiting to be explored.

One such item is the new Fortnite Season 4 Victory Royale umbrella, which is called 'Mighty Marvel Brella'.

Fortnite Season 4 Victory Royale Umbrella

The item description reads the following:

'You know what they say. Make mine Marvel'.

The Season 4 Victory Royale umbrella incorporates Marvel's signature black and red color scheme along with a red contrail which adds to its aesthetics. From the looks of it, the glider may not have a selectable variant.

For players who are unaware of how to acquire the Fortnite Season 4 Victory Royale umbrella, they will have to win a game of Fortnite in the new season, and voila! The glider is automatically granted and available to be equipped immediately.

Here is an image of the Mighty Marvel Brella:

Fortnite Season 4 Victory Royale umbrella (Image Credits: CallyKS on Reddit)

However, the Marvel glider won't be the only souvenir Fortnite Season 4 has for us. A horde of new cosmetics, landmarks, emotes and superhero abilities have also been added to the game, some of which may also end up changing the meta for the new season.

For instance, Tony Stark's bots can be hacked into after you've knocked them down, turning them into your allies.

You can "Hack" Stark's bots when you knock them and they will help you! [via @FortniteJPNews]pic.twitter.com/yCEYHPPN7H — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 27, 2020

Additionally, new POIs have also been introduced, with one of the most notable changes being the arrival of 'Doom's Domain', which has now replaced the community beloved Pleasant Park. As Fortnite Season 4 moves forward, more changes and narrative developments can be expected.