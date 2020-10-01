Recently, we talked about Fortnite’s Season 4 Week 6 challenges that were leaked ahead of time. This week’s challenges includes a Black-Panther themed one, which rewards players with 50,000 XP. This is double the normal reward, making the challenges valuable enough to be looked at seriously.

The challenge requires players to ‘Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with black panther's kinetic shockwave’. Of course, Black Panther himself, hasn’t arrived on the Fortnite island as of now. Therefore, the ability is currently only available to be accessed in the Marvel-themed LTMs.

Image Credits: Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4, Week 6 Challenges: Where to find Black Panther Kinetic Shockwave?

Given that the Mythic ability is currently only available in the Marvel LTMs, you will need to play either the Marvel Standoff or Marvel Knockout LTM. Furthermore, it is easier to get your hands on a wide range of superpowers in the Marvel Standoff LTM.

In the Standoff LTM, mythic weapons keep dropping from the sky in the form of comets. They are visible as small icons on the ground, and have a narrow beam of light emanating from them.

Image Credits: Fortnite Insider

Therefore, instead of running around on the Fortnite Battle Royale map, you can head over to the marvel Standoff LTM and wait for the relevant Black Panther mythic power, called ‘Black Panther’s Kinetic armour’.

Once you have successfully acquired the ability, the next part of the challenge is fairly easy. All you need to do is activate the mythic ability in the vicinity of an enemy. This will knock them back, after which you can use another weapon or mythic ability to quickly deal damage to them.

Once you have done that, a ‘challenge completion’ notification will show up, awarding you the 50,000 XP associated with this particular challenge. ‘'Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with black panther's kinetic shockwave’ challenge is the most difficult one for this week, and might require a couple of attempts before it can be completed.

You can look at the following video for further help.