Fortnite Season 4: Where to find Iron Man in the game?

In case you have not heard, it is none other than Tony Stark himself who is the latest Fortnite boss to be added in the game. Mr. Stark has been given not one, but two Mythic weapons that can only be obtained once you have eliminated him, which can obviously be tricky. Further, after Dr. DOOM, Tony Stark is the second Marvel themed boss who has been given his own POI.

Of course, in coming time, various other Marvel characters are expected to be added to the game. This includes Venom, Black Panther, Wolverine and Storm. While it is still to be seen whether any of these mighty superheroes will be given their own Fortnite POIs or not, certain Mythic abilities have already been leaked.

The same was all but confirmed via the ‘Stark Industries’ trailer that Fortnite recently released. You can watch the trailer below.

As already mentioned, a face-off against Tony Stark can be quite tricky. In this article, we talk about all the things that you need to know to effectively find and eliminate the new Fortnite boss.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Where to find Iron Man in the game?

The location itself falls in Coordinates F3 and F4, and has replaced Frenzy Farm on the map. However, this is not the only change that the update has resulted in, with certain new features spotted by Fortnite players. This includes the new Ziplines that players can use to get from one place to another, and of course, the Mythic weapons. For further clarification about the exact location, you can watch the picture below.

Although, due to how huge the POI is, locating Tony Stark can itself prove to be difficult. That's where we come in. Tony Stark can be found inside or around the main building at Stark Industries. The building has an impressive white and red structure and is towards the south of the POI. The same building has the Fortnite version of Iron Man’s ‘Mark 41’ car, which is probably the fastest vehicle on the map as of right now.

Of course, in order to acquire the two Mythic Weapons, i.e. Iron Man’s Uni-Beam and his Energy gauntlets, you need to eliminate the superhero. This can be very tricky, considering the effectiveness of the Uni-Beam especially. However, if you take cover and attack him in between shots, you should be able to defeat Mr. Tony Stark rather easily. For further help, you can watch the video below.