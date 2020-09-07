Fortnite Season 4: Who is the villain Galactus?

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is entirely Marvel themed. Marvel heroes, including Thor and Wolverine, are the main attraction of the season. But every hero needs a villain. In this case, the villain in Fortnite's Nexus War is Galactus, a being more powerful than the Titan Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Galactus, whose mortal name is Galan, is the remaining survivor of the multiverse that preceded the one after the big bang. He was an explorer from a planet called 'Taa' where he lived as a mortal being until there was a multiverse wide cataclysm. The cataclysm engulfed everything and Galan, along with other survivors, attempted to escape on a spacecraft. Galan survived the engulfing and was wrapped in an egg made by debris for billions of years where he was tethered by the Sentience of the Universe.

When he hatched from the egg, he became Galactus, the villain we now know in Marvel and Fortnite. His hunger for energy is so powerful that he consumes a planet called Archeopia. It was the first of many planets to be consumed in order to satiate his hunger and sustenance. Gods of the current multiverse attempted to stop Galactus, but they are all too weak and are eventually imprisoned or killed.

As Galactus' hunger grew, he needed a herald to find additional planets to consume. After a few attempts at others, he ended up with The Silver Surfer, who has also been one of the heroes for sale in the Fortnite Item Shop. Silver Surfer took the role in order to spare his home world.

Eventually Galactus locates Earth, and that is his downfall. In this instance, it is through the Fantastic Four and the rebellion of the Silver Surfer that Galactus is defeated. He then vows to never attack Earth again.

Though Galactus is certainly a villain in most examples, his character is a little more complicated. On numerous occasions he attempts to stop his hunger in order to stop further planets from being decimated. Some artifacts worked, and others caused galaxies to be consumed. At one point, he was even recreated as a life-giver and brought back the first planet he consumed.

Galactus in Fortnite

If the comics tells us anything, it may be Thor in Fortnite who stops the Nexus War threat of Galactus. Thor is ultimately the one who makes a husk of Galactus out of rage and consumes his energy to stop the Fimbulwinter event, which would erase the multiverse.

If the comics are to be followed, we may end up seeing that go down in a Season 4 Fortnite event, but we'll have to wait to see how the storyline unfolds.