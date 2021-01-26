Fortnite Season 5 care package hints at Ant-Man, Matrix, and other collabs in the future

More hints at upcoming Fortnite characters hit Twitter today with a series of posts from Fortnite content creator Squatingdog. A package was shipped with a mysterious list of items, along with some physical items as well. Squatingdog's followers are now forming theories of who the next characters may be.;

Fortnite hints at Ant-Man and The Matrix

Fortnite content creator Squatingdog posted the following on Twitter:

Fortnite and Jonesy CCed me on “The Plan” for season 5! Checkout this amazing care package they sent! What clues does this have for the new season of Fortnite?! #fortniteseason5 #zeropoint #iLoveEpicGames pic.twitter.com/Dvd7FAnzjH — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) December 4, 2020

He followed the tweet with details contained within the package:

"We've pulled together items that should help you track down or persuade each of your targets.

Two notable items in the package sent to Squatingdog are the old-timey ant farm and the bag of red and blue jelly beans. These two items strongly hint at the possibility of Ant-Man and Neo from The Matrix joining Fortnite.

Why is no one talking about the red and blue jelly beans that looks like the red and blue pills from matrix ? pic.twitter.com/aIwK9WxzPT — Bazarland (@Bazarland1) January 21, 2021

Other items in the package correlate to other characters we have already seen. The rations match with Master Cheif, and the face paints with Kratos. The Walking Dead pairs with the baseball bat, while the mud mask and the sunglasses match up with The Predator and Terminator, respectively.

Advertisement

Fortnite tosses a coin to their Witcher, scratches Female Midas' back

Twitter has been buzzing with speculation on these items. One of the more popular theories is the golden hand back scratcher, possibly meaning Fortnite might see a female Midas.

Another Twitter user pointed out how some other items sent in the package relate to Kondor, Menace, and Mancake. This narrows down the list of unknowns to only a handful at this point.

I can’t think of the others pic.twitter.com/wUa4Jn03q2 — Fungi 🤨 (@Fungi488) December 4, 2020

As for the coins, there is a famous hunter who has songs sung about him. The piece involves tossing coins to him, and he is none other than The Witcher. If this is the case, Geralt of Rivia will make a fantastic addition to Fortnite with his Silver Sword as a pickaxe.

This talk is all speculation now, but the evidence points strongly to a inclusion of a few of these characters in Fortnite. Ant-Man seems like a given at this point. As for the rest, only time will tell.