Fortnite Season 5 leaks reveals brand new 'Female Midas' and Renegade Raider skins

For a game like Fortnite, leaks always keep the hype up.

With the new season coming up shortly, dataminers have gone out of their way to bring all available detail to the community.

There's always been a never ending debate on whether leaks kill a game or hype it up, and contrary to popular belief, leaks do tend to hype up the game a lot.

Fortnite Season 5 leaks reveal new skins

Dataminers Hypex and Firemonkey recently revealed a few new leaks with respect to Fortnite. First and foremost was the brand new loading screen which should reach the game shortly. The loading screen features what looks like a female Midas Rex.

They look the same, and sport the same kind of a costume, so there's a high chance that this is the female version of Midas Rex. Since this character has made it to the loading screen, it will be dropping into the main game very soon, and that too as a playable character.

Now, Midas Rex is shrouded in mystery anyway. The character was eaten by a shark and came back with a brand new suit of armor in the Last Laugh Bundle. And now, with the female version of Midas showing up, it remains to be seen how this individual fits into the Fortnite story.

We can always trust Fortnite to come up with something funny. Designed by an individual going by the name Fercho_UwU on Twitter, one of the new skins in Fortnite will the that of the Renegade Gingerbread Raider.

New Gingerbread Renegade Raider!



Congrats to @Fercho_UwU who made it! pic.twitter.com/Lqi9L5SPJH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

It looks cool though, and it'll be super funny to watch players dressed in this ginger bread costume, running around and killing people in a classic battle royale.

And not only this, there are a few other skins which are going to be added to Fortnite pretty soon as well.

The Frost Squad, Fishstick, Snowmando and Gingerbread Raider will be available in the in-game item shop in Fortnite soon, since Season 5 is now out.

While all these skins are fine, female version of Midas is the one that stands out, because there's no skin yet but there should be one eventually. What remains to be seen is if it has a story around it or not.

Fortnite is known for mixing things up a bit here and there, and it somewhat does make sense for them to add some spice to things by bringing in a female version of Midas into the game.