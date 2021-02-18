Fortnite Season 5 Portals hint towards the return of "Kevin the Cube"

Fortnite players are nothing but resourceful when it comes to theories about future game content.

Reddit user u/duskyxlops dropped a bomb on the social news site yesterday, with a reasonably sound theory about Kevin the Cube's potential return. His idea involves the locations of all the portals opening up on Apollo Island.

Will Fortnite's Kevin the Cube Return?

image via u/duskyxlops:Reddit

The basis of u/duskylops' theory is that all the portals on Apollo Island form a cube, similar to how Kevin imprinted runes on the map in Chapter 1, Season 5. The two unseen portals on the image are currently unreleased. It's a stretch and a big one at that. Kevin the Cube theories have almost gotten to the point of Half Life 3 theories. Fortnite players see them everywhere.

The interesting part of this theory is how badly Fortnite players want Kevin to return to the island's story. With Season 5 starting to wrap up, fans are eager to grasp at any hints they can about what the Chapter 2, Season 5 finale will be and what is in store for Season 6.

Fortnite Season 5 closing soon

Each of Fortnite's portals has been a hint of a character's arrival on the island. Could it be that the location of all the portals together hints at a more extraordinary secret? Data miners have found clues involving something big coming to the island.

u/duskylop may not have the correct answer, but their theory about portal positioning may well be something worth thinking about. Fortnite fans will have all the answers mid-March, when Season 5 gives way to Season 6, and possibly, the end of Chapter 2 after that.

Whether or not all the Fortnite theories that have been circulating are true remains to be seen. But, one thing that can be said with absolute certainty is that a massive number of people are waiting eagerly to find out exactly what is going to go down.