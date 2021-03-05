Fortnite Season 5: Top 5 landing spots for FNCS that can help to survive longer

Fortnite competitive games are quite different than casual matches. This mode requires different tactics for landing on Apollo Island. There are several options, but the ideal spot depends on what players are looking for in a landing spot.

With that said, this article explores five places to land during an FNCS match that will help players stay alive longer.

Top 5 Fortnite landing spots to stay alive during FNCS

#5 - Catty Corner

Catty Corner

A previous hot spot used to hold a boss battle, Catty Corner is still an excellent place to land, especially for players not looking to enter the fray right off the bat. With easy access to Lazy Lake, Catty Corner is a prime spot to land, fuel up, then head into battle on a player's own terms.

#4 - Flush Factory

Flush Factory

While this is not a major POI anymore, the Flush Factory remains on the Fortnite map and is a great spot to drop, grab a bunch of loot, and rotate out in any direction. It stays fairly quiet, which means the chances of survival when landing there are much better than many other POIs on Apollo Island.

#3 - Mando's Ship

Razor Crest

This is a busier spot because of The Mandalorian. But the Razor Crest has been all but abandoned now that the bounty hunter has moved to Kit's Cantina.

There is usually good loot still laying around and plenty of access to sand tunnels leading to other areas on the map areas for quick rotation.

#2 - Flopper Pond

Flopper Pond

Fortnite's Flopper Pond is unassuming and offers great access to several major POIs without being too close to attract much attention. An easy stealth-drop, there's enough loot to get a player started, so they do not get caught off guard when rotating into other, more player dense areas.

#1 - Dirty Docks: South End

Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks in the most chest-dense location in Fortnite, sporting over 30 chests in total between the north and south end. The southern end tends to see less player action and is the best spot to land, grab a decent loadout, and stay alive.

With easy access to several cards and trucks, this spot's remote location should not be an issue when it comes to making a quick getaway in Fortnite.