Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite is in full swing as a set of new weekly challenges have just arrived.

As usual, completing these challenges will give the players several perks, including a chance to max out their battle pass by earning XP.

This set of challenges is even more important as Season 5 will end on March 15.

Luckily, this week's challenges are fairly easy compared to the previous weeks. Players can complete these challenges daily without putting in a lot of effort.

This week, there is a set of seven challenges that the players need to complete before February 11. Additionally, a Legendary Quest will fetch the players a hefty amount of XP when finished.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 challenges

Use food consumables (3)

Eliminations with Common Weapons (1)

Go for a swim at Lazy Lake (1)

Dance near Pleasant Park (1)

Deal Melee Damage (300)

Upgrade weapons (3)

Eliminate IO Guards (5)

The first two challenges are fairly easy. The consumables can be found inside stores at locations like Retail Row. As for eliminating enemies with common weapons, they are scattered throughout the Fortnite island as ground loot.

The Lazy Lake is situated on the south end of the Fortnite map, between Misty Meadows and the Lazy Lake POI. This is a pretty simple task and can be finished in no time.

Dancing near Pleasant Park will require the players to head to the location and use any emote to complete the challenge.

Players can deal with melee damage by attacking other players with their pickaxe. However, this is no straightforward task. It is possible that your enemy can possess better weapons, which will render the challenge completely useless.

To tick this one off your list, try dealing melee damage as soon as you descend upon the island while the players are still looking for loot.

Kondor at Misty Meadows allows the players to upgrade their weapons. However, the players need to have a few gold bars to be able to complete this task.

Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Quest

Destroy sofas, beds, or chairs (20/40/60/80/100)

This is one of the easiest Legendary Quests that one will come across. This doesn't even require the players to engage in combat.

The players need to destroy 100 beds, chairs, and sofas to complete this challenge. Even though this is a rather simple task, it might take a while to complete. So it's a good idea to be on the lookout for these while looting houses.

As mentioned, players need to complete these before February 11, after which a new set of challenges will arrive in Fortnite.