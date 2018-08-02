Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenges Leaked - Have A Look

Drift Level 6 & 5

As promised , the data miners have delivered leaks regarding the week 4 challenges and though epic has every chance to change it in the last moment , let's just hope for the best!

The week 4 goes live at 6:30 PM IST and is the easiest way to level up your Battle pass.

Fortnite challenges are something you can complete while you're playing matches in Battle Royale.

Fortnite season 5 week 4 challenges:

• Build 250 structures. [5 battle stars]

• Jump through 5 flaming hoops with a Shopping Cart or an ATK [5 battle stars]

• Eliminate 3 enemies in dusty divot [10 battle stars]

• Deal 500 damage with a sniper rifle to enemies [5 battle stars]

• Search 7 chests in flush factory [5 battle stars]

• Search between a gas station, soccer pitch, and Stunt Mountain [10 battle stars]

• 3 Pistol Eliminations [10 battle stars]

Fortnite season 5 has bought a lot of changes to the Battle pass challenges this season, as it isn't only for the battle pass owners to complete the challenges like all the previous seasons.

This time around, the challenges are divided into two sections - one for Battle Pass holders and one for those playing completely for free.

By completing all the above challenges a user can unlock 5 Battle pass tiers unlocking cosmetics and emotes from the Battle pass drops.

Completing all these challenges leads to a road trip challenge which is basically a treasure hunt for a star that is hidden somewhere in the map and can be found with a hint from the loading screen that unlocks from completing it. This mission grants the user one Battle pass tier.

Stay tuned to sportskeeda.com as we will be providing guides for how to solve the Fortnite week 4 season 5 challenges.