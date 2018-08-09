Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges Leaked

Golf

Yet again, the data miners have delivered the leaked challenges for this week as usual. Mind you, Epic Games has every possible chance to change it in the last second before the challenges actually come online, but let's just hope for the best. This week's challenges go online on 9th August 2018, 6:30 pm.

Completing all these challenges rewards the players with battle pass tiers which in turn unlocks several cosmetics.

Here are the challenges for this week:

FORTNITE SEASON 5 WEEK 5 CHALLENGES:

• Search 7 chests in junk junction.

• Use 3 rift portals.

• Eliminate 3 opponents.

• Deal 500 damage with a Clinger, Stink Bomb or a Grenade.

• Hit a hole-in-one from 7 different tees.

• Follow the treasure map found in greasy grove.

• Eliminate 3 opponents in shifty shafts.

The first three challenges are available to all the players, even those without a battle pass and it helps increase free pass tiers for such players.

Most of the challenges this week are extremely straightforward - eliminate 3 opponents and eliminate 3 opponents in shifty shafts are going to be 20 battle stars for just one mission. Also, the golf challenge was pretty much expected at this point because the basketball challenge got over a few weeks back and this is extremely similar.

Using 3 rift portals is going to be a piece of cake because rifts are spawned all across the map near the totems and it's not very rare for players to stumble across one. The only challenging quest this time in my opinion is the deal damage with a clinger, stink bomb or a grenade but even that should be easily completed after knocking out an opponent.

Stay tuned for the guide to this week's challenges. All the victory royales to you :D