Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is into its seventh week, and the weekly quests are set to arrive today.

The week seven quests present players with 12 challenges to earn XP and progress their battle pass. Like the pattern being followed since Season 5 Week 4, players can choose from seven epic-tier quests or five legendary-tier quests.

The epic-tier quests grant players 20,000 XP for completing each challenge, whereas the legendary-tier quests offer between 22,000 to 55,000 XP upon completion. The week seven quests have more than 250,000 XP on offer for players to help with their battle pass progression.

Here's a guide featuring all the new week seven challenges and how to complete them in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5's seventh week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 challenges

Epic Quests

#1 - Visit three houses in Slurpy Swamp in one Match

The quickest way for players to complete this quest is to drop from battle bus and head for slurpy swamp in Fortnite. Once at slurpy swamp, players can enter three different houses in the region to complete the quest. Completing this quest rewards players with 20,000 XP towards their battle pass progression.

#2 - Collect five books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands

For this quest, players will need to head to the western parts of the island to search for collectible books. Players are advised to head towards holly hedges or sweaty sands right after dropping from the battle bus in Fortnite.

#3 - Consume three shield potions

Players can find shield potions on Fortnite's island as random loot. Finding and consuming three shield potions will render the quest as complete.

#4 - Destroy 10 slurp barrels

Usually found all over the map, slurpy barrels can found at the slurpy swamp. The only difficulty that players might face while trying to complete this challenge is finding 10 slurp barrels. However, players can complete the quest by destroying 10 barrels across multiple matches of Fortnite.

#5 - Search seven chests in Slurpy Swamp

In their pursuit of destroying slurp barrels, players can also complete this quest, which involves the slurpy swamp. Similar to the previous quest, searching for seven chests at a single location in one match can be a huge ask. Players are suggested to take the time they require and complete these quests with patience.

#6 - Gain max shields in a single match

To complete this quest, players will need to consume as many shield potions as possible to fill their shield bar. Once the player's shield is filled, the quest will be complete.

#7 - One elimination with sero shield

For the final weekly quest from week seven, players need to earn one elimination with no shield of their own. Using snipers or sneaking up on an unsuspecting enemy could do the trick for players.

Legendary quests

All the legendary quests from week seven in Fortnite Season 5 revolve around dealing damage to enemies inside vehicles. While the first stage rewards players with 55,000 XP for dealing 500 damage to enemies in vehicles, all the successive levels awards players with a fixed reward of 22,000 XP.

The damage segregation according to each level of legendary quest as well as the rewards earned from it are:

Dealing 500 damage to enemies inside vehicles - 55,000 XP

Dealing 1,000 damage to enemies inside vehicles - 22,000 XP

Dealing 1,500 damage to enemies inside vehicles - 22,000 XP

Dealing 2,000 damage to enemies inside vehicles - 22,000 XP

Dealing 2,500 damage to enemies inside vehicles - 22,000 XP

These are all the quests from week seven of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.