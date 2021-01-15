Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 XP Coins: All Gold, Purple, Green, and Blue XP coin locations

Epic Games has finally brought back XP coins in the seventh week of Chapter 2 - Season 5 in Fortnite.

There are nine XP coins available for players to claim on Fortnite's island this week. The different category of coins along with the XP they reward are:

Green: 5,000 XP

Blue: 6,500 XP

Purple: 10,300 XP

Gold: 15,000 XP

There are four green coins, two blue coins, two purple coins, and one gold coin for players to find this week. Collecting all the available coins from this week will reward players with more than 65,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progression. Given how simple it is to collect XP coins in Fortnite, this is an extremely lucrative objective for players to complete.

Here are all the XP coin locations in week seven of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 XP Coin locations

Green Coins

Advertisement

The four green coins available for players to collect in the seventh week of Fortnite's Season 5 are located in:

One Green XP coin can be found in Stealthy Stronghold.

One can be found in the fields between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges.

Another Green coin can be found off the coast of sweaty sands.

The fourth green coin can be found in the map's southern region, on the coast between Misty Meadows, and Slurpy Swamp.

Blue Coins

The two blue XP coins in week seven of Fortnite Season 5 can be found in:

One blue XP coin can be found in the internal water body located in Coral Castle.

Another can be found off the coast of Dirty Docks.

Purple Coins

Two purple XP coins in Fortnite Season 5's week seven are located in:

On a mountain located towards the south of Catty Corner.

On a mountain located towards the east of Craggy Cliffs

Gold Coin

The Gold XP coin in Fortnite Season 5, week seven, is located right next to the Mandalorian's Razor Crest. The Mandalorian's Razor Crest can be found towards the south-east of Colossal Coliseum.

Going through all these locations will allow players to collect all the XP coins available in the seventh week of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.