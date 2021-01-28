Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges: Where to find and Shakedown IO Guards

The Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 challenges are live, and one of them requires players to shakedown an IO Guard. The new NPCs can be a bit dangerous as they tend to gather in squads to try and take down players.

If a player manages to take on down, they get to loot a rare tactical assault rifle, gold bars, and some other goodies.

Where to find Fortnite IO Guards

IO Guards appear in metal boxes around Apollo Island. Each IO guard has a tactical assault rifle, and players will always encounter them in groups of three. Shaking down an IO guard will reveal others in the area, and help complete one of the Week 9 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. Thankfully, IO Guards are easy to find in the locations marked on the map.

Image via screenrant.com

To knock down an IO Guard, a player should first find a good weapon. Sniper rifles and shotguns are the best bet. Approach an area with guards slowly and try to knock one down with a headshot. If a single headshot does not do the trick and the guards are alerted, dash in with a shotgun and fire point-blank.

IO Guards have pretty bad aim, so a Fortnite player should be able to knock one down, shake it down, and either run away or finish the battle relatively quickly. Just because their aim is terrible, does not mean IO Guards are easy to eliminate. Always make sure to have full shields and health before taking on guards.

Once players have a bit of experience with IO Guards, they are a bit easier to kill and earn valuable EXP. Shaking them down is relatively useless since any IO Guards standing will already be close to the player.

The only reason to shake one down would be to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Week 9 challenge, or any other challenge that requires a shakedown.