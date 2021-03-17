Fortnite Season 6: All NPC's with their locations 

Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite has begun and the devs have included a new range of NPCs, skins and weapons for the players to grab.

As usual, a whole new set of NPCs will make their way to Fortnite Island. As of now, there are 46 NPCs scattered all over the map. Eliminating them will give the players a chance to add new skins, weapons and other loot to their arsenal.

According to recent reports, the current season might see the 100-man battle royale collaborate with DC thus enabling characters like Batman and Harley Quinn, among several others, to descend upon the Fortnite island.

There are also new NPCs such as Lara Croft located in Stealthy Stronghold to visit, and some aggressive NPCs which will attack on sight, such as Raptor and Zenith.

Location of NPC's in Fortnite Season 6

Also read: Fortnite Season 6: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons, items

Here are all the NPCs locations! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/a3zV2JOfdj — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 17, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenge: How to craft Hunter's cloak

While the aforementioned map is extremely useful, the following is a list of all the NPCs with the locations where they can be found. It is important to note that while most of them might be available at specific points on the Fortnite map, they may also be found at other locations.

Advertisement

Bandolette - Flushed Factory

Big Chuggus - Shanty Town

Gutbomb - Durr Burger

Tarana - Boney Bards

Big Chuggus - Shanty Town

Raz - Colossal Crops

Blaze - Timber Tent

Lara Croft - Stealthy Stronghold

Tess - Dirty Docks

Shade - Sweaty Sands

Bunker Jonesy - Catty Corner

Jules - Camp Cod

Burnout - Steamy Stacks

Rex - Dusted Depot

Bushranger - Pleasant Park

Cabbie - Lazy Lake

Cole - Steamy Stacks

Wreck Raider - Coral Castle

Deadfire - Sheriff’s Office

Suntan Specialist - Sweaty Sands

Dummy - Camp Cod

Castaway Jonesy - Steam Stacks Island

Farmer Steel - Steel Farm

Slurp Jonesy - Slurpy Swamp

Kyle - Stumpy Ridge

Grill Sergeant - Durr Burger Food Truck

Snow Sniper - Retail Row

Jonesy the First - Pleasant Park

Ragnorok - Viking Vessel

Sash Sergeant - Weeping Woods

Remedy - Craggy Cliffs

Raptor - Crash Site

Blackheart - Viking Vessel

Splode - Unremarkable Shack

Jeckyll - Steamy Stacks

The Reaper - Fancy View

Power Chord - Apres Ski

Crustina - The Pizza Pit

Stage Slayer - FN Radio

Trigger Fish - Crashed Cargo

Willow - Weeping Woods

Turk - Green Steel Bridge

Cobb - Risky Reels

Cluck - Primal Pond

Zenith - Weather Station

Rebirth Raven - Sweaty Sands

Epic Games has included Lara Croft from the original Tomb Raider game that came out for the PS1 in 1994.

Similar to the Lara Croft skin, the Raven skin in Fortnite also has three options to choose from. It is also important to note that all three skins are worth grabbing. The first is Rebirth Raven, the second is Raven (Classic), and the final outfit is Rachel Roth.