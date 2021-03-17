Fortnite Season 6: All NPC's with their locations 

Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite has begun and the devs have included a new range of NPCs, skins and weapons for the players to grab.
As usual, a whole new set of NPCs will make their way to Fortnite Island. As of now, there are 46 NPCs scattered all over the map. Eliminating them will give the players a chance to add new skins, weapons and other loot to their arsenal.
According to recent reports, the current season might see the 100-man battle royale collaborate with DC thus enabling characters like Batman and Harley Quinn, among several others, to descend upon the Fortnite island.
There are also new NPCs such as Lara Croft located in Stealthy Stronghold to visit, and some aggressive NPCs which will attack on sight, such as Raptor and Zenith.
Location of NPC's in Fortnite Season 6
Also read: Fortnite Season 6: Full list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons, items
Also read: Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenge: How to craft Hunter's cloak
While the aforementioned map is extremely useful, the following is a list of all the NPCs with the locations where they can be found. It is important to note that while most of them might be available at specific points on the Fortnite map, they may also be found at other locations.
- Bandolette - Flushed Factory
- Big Chuggus - Shanty Town
- Gutbomb - Durr Burger
- Tarana - Boney Bards
- Big Chuggus - Shanty Town
- Raz - Colossal Crops
- Blaze - Timber Tent
- Lara Croft - Stealthy Stronghold
- Tess - Dirty Docks
- Shade - Sweaty Sands
- Bunker Jonesy - Catty Corner
- Jules - Camp Cod
- Burnout - Steamy Stacks
- Rex - Dusted Depot
- Bushranger - Pleasant Park
- Cabbie - Lazy Lake
- Cole - Steamy Stacks
- Wreck Raider - Coral Castle
- Deadfire - Sheriff’s Office
- Suntan Specialist - Sweaty Sands
- Dummy - Camp Cod
- Castaway Jonesy - Steam Stacks Island
- Farmer Steel - Steel Farm
- Slurp Jonesy - Slurpy Swamp
- Kyle - Stumpy Ridge
- Grill Sergeant - Durr Burger Food Truck
- Snow Sniper - Retail Row
- Jonesy the First - Pleasant Park
- Ragnorok - Viking Vessel
- Sash Sergeant - Weeping Woods
- Remedy - Craggy Cliffs
- Raptor - Crash Site
- Blackheart - Viking Vessel
- Splode - Unremarkable Shack
- Jeckyll - Steamy Stacks
- The Reaper - Fancy View
- Power Chord - Apres Ski
- Crustina - The Pizza Pit
- Stage Slayer - FN Radio
- Trigger Fish - Crashed Cargo
- Willow - Weeping Woods
- Turk - Green Steel Bridge
- Cobb - Risky Reels
- Cluck - Primal Pond
- Zenith - Weather Station
- Rebirth Raven - Sweaty Sands
Epic Games has included Lara Croft from the original Tomb Raider game that came out for the PS1 in 1994.
Similar to the Lara Croft skin, the Raven skin in Fortnite also has three options to choose from. It is also important to note that all three skins are worth grabbing. The first is Rebirth Raven, the second is Raven (Classic), and the final outfit is Rachel Roth.