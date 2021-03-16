Fortnite Season 6: How to find and tame Wolves

Fortnite Season 6 has had a lot of new content, and animals are by far the most exciting.

The "Primal" theme of Season 6 is now present on the map, and there are animals that can be hunted. The new animals have a unique way of affecting gameplay. It's possible to use chickens as makeshift balloons, wolves run in packs, frogs jump, and boars attack players who decide to get too close to them.

you can now tame wolfs in fortnite — boogie (@boogie71172086) March 16, 2021

Players have been taking their time to discover all these new features,= and also how to go about doing all of these things. The one that will help victory royales in Fortnite Season 6 is the taming of wolves.

Related: Fortnite Season 6: Where to find Wolves, Chicken, and other tamable animals

Related: How to get the Mythic Spire Jump Boots in Fortnite Season 6

How to tame wolves in Fortnite Season 6

Advertisement

Only one wolf can be recruited at a time. This means that players must protect their lone wolf buddy or risk losing their furry partner quickly.

YOU CAN TAME WOLVES IN FORTNITE?????????? — Margaret (@xoxmargaretxoxx) March 16, 2021

Here’s how to tame a wolf in Fortnite Season 6:

Roam the map until wolves are found. Enemy wolves will kill friendly wolves, so players need to clear out any remaining wolves in the area. Kill all wolves that are not the wolf that is wanted by the player. There is also the option of bringing meat from a chicken or boar, but because taming a wolf usually causes an immediate fight, it’s often better to just take meat from the remaining wolves. The meat dropped by the wolf should be picked up. Hold the aim button until ready to throw the meat, then fire it to throw. A wolf will disregard the player and start eating the meat. Approach the hungry wolf and follow the prompt to make it ‘tame’.

The player will now have a new friendly wolf companion. You will be able to tell the wolves apart with their pink faces as well as an arrow above their heads so they don’t get mixed up with other animals. The wolf won’t follow any kind of orders, but these loyal beasts will follow players and protect them.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 Challenges Week 1: Full list and how to complete them