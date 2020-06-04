Fortnite Season Delayed Due to Massive Protest in the United States following the death of George Floyd

Source: Insider Paper

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is about to wrap up next week. However, due to massive protests following the death of George Floyd in the United States, the release of the game's newest season would be delayed.

Fortnite Season delayed due to the death of Mr. Floyd

Source: Time Magazine

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes on May 25, 2020.

During the last three minutes, Floyd was motionless and had no pulse, but officers did not attempt to revive him. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. This is precisely when the public starting coming out of the houses and began protesting against this so-called murder.

Season 3 of Fortnite had been scheduled about two months ago. After a lot of extensions and rescheduling, Season 3 of the game is finally rolling out on June 11.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Leaks:

Source: Fortnite Insider

Multiple Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks indicate some clues about an underwater theme. The transition from the current Fortnite map to a flooded one is one such feature that has caught everyone's attention.

Most Fortnite Season 3 leaks suggest that the flooding of Battle Royale island would occur as a result of mishaps during the Doomsday event. The energy that is currently building up around the device could be responsible for destroying areas in the map, causing water from around the island to pour in.