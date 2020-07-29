Fortnite: Siphon LTM guide

An old favorite LTM is back on rotation today as Siphon makes its return to Fortnite. This game mode changes how players can heal or gain shields, and despite being a small change it has big implications for how players will want to play Fortnite.

The Siphon LTM in Fortnite makes one critical change from the base game; players can’t find any items to restore health or give shields. Instead, gaining back lost health or shields is done only when a player scores a kill, and that will only net them 50 hp or shields combined.

This means that most players will be playing below the maximum hp/shield points combined total of 200. With just this change, how you want to engage and approach fights may change considerably.

Fortnite Siphon LTM - Offense

When you and your squad play this LTM, you’re going to want to change how you approach offense. The biggest thing to consider if that damage in this game mode will be much more permanent, and as a result you’ll want to avoid risky confrontations more than in other games.

Players will want to prioritize longer range weapons that can be used safely at a medium distance in order to allow them to attack safely from a position of cover. Players will find assault rifles will be more useful here than in other game modes because of this.

Another consideration is that, because many enemies will already be weakened from prior engagements, assault rifles will give your team the chance to score an elimination before the enemy team knows what’s happening.

Fortnite Siphon LTM - Defense

Despite this game mode changing very little about Fortnite, you’ll still want to make considerable changes to your gameplay. Unless you want to be caught running around most of the game on low health, you need to reconsider how you approach defense in Siphon.

The goals of defense will be somewhat different in Siphon compared to a typical game. In Siphon, defensive skills should be applied in order to prevent all damage, not just enough to keep you alive. This means you’ll want to play more cautiously and at a range in order to keep your life total high.