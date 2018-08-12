Fortnite Summer Skirmish: Things You Should Know

Fortnite Summer Skirmish

The Fortnite Summer Skirmish is an 8-week series of competitions where Epic games will be awarding $8,000,000 in prize money over the period of 8 weeks. The format changes every week and so will the competitors.

The Summer Skirmish will take place over two competitions on Friday and Saturday of each week. The Friday matches begin at 2:30 am IST and the Saturday matches begin at 10:30 pm IST. To watch the matches live while they happen, you can tune into Epic's twitch channel or you can watch the highlights on YouTube also.

Click here to watch them live at the mentioned time. However, some prefer to rather follow an individual player. In that case, most of the participants will be broadcasting their game play in the competition on their own twitch channels, so you can have a choice of which player you want to watch and follow.

Each week Epic organizes the Summer Skirmish with different formats in accordance with the rules of the tournament.

This week Epic is running the Summer Skirmish under the title "Kingpin," a format designed to prioritize eliminations above all else. The games are played in duos mode and each team gets one point if one of the members gets a kill.

Not only this, they get 3 times the points in their next match if they secure a Victory Royale, and twice the points in their next match if they get 7 plus kills. The team with the most points at the end of eight matches wins.

This week, the Epic games will be dishing out a huge amount of cash as prize money for the Fortnite Summer Skirmish week 5

The team to secure the top place in the Fortnite Summer Skirmish week 5 will be rewarded a hefty sum of $75,000, while second place will get you $60,000.The final spot on the podium will get $50,000 with prize money being rewarded all the way back to 20th place.