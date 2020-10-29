Fortnite: SypherPK highlights the game's forgotten items

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is a professional Fortnite player for Team Luminosity, as well as a Twitch streamer, who makes videos for YouTube. SypherPK is popular for his aggressive style of play as well as his collaborations with other big-name streamers such as Ninja.

In his latest video on YouTube, SypherPK has made a list of all the items in Fortnite which he believes that people do not remember anymore.

SypherPK's list of forgotten items in Fortnite

Lump of Coal

Lump of coal was a Common tier item available in Fortnite: Battle Royale, which served as a throwable ranged weapon. The lump of coal could be found in stacks of 5 and each of them dealt 20 damage.

SypherPK himself admitted,

"I actually did not remember these, but now I do, now that we talk about them"

Automatic Sniper

Starting off with an,

"I do remember this one"

SypherPK went on to explain the workings of the weapon which is no longer available in Fortnite. The Automatic Sniper was a mid to long range weapon which dealt damage in bursts of 40-44 with 4 shots being fired simultaneously from a magazine size of 16.

Eye of the Storm Tracker

The item, which was accidentally added to the game in Season 4, allowed the players to see where the next eye of the storm would be.

Unfortunately enough, SypherPK admitted that he did not remember this item from Fortnite and chose to move on to the next one.

Directional Jump Pads

The Utility Trap present in Save the World - the Directional Jump Pads, allowed players to launch themselves into the air towards any direction of the player's choosing.

SypherPK's opinion about these Directional Jump Pads is,

"These were fun and I honestly hope they eventually bring these back, especially with launch pads not being in the game"

Wall Dynamo

Available as a Rare tier item in Fortnite, Wall Dynamo was a trap which could be placed on walls and dealt 125 damage to any enemy near its vicinity.

SypherPK's reaction reaction to Wall Dynamo was,

"I remember these. These were eventually replaced by wall traps"

Poison Trap

The Poison Dart Trap used to fire poison dart projectiles on enemies over 3 grid cells. The damage inflicted by these darts had an over-time decay effect, directly taking its toll on the health of the player.

In SypherPK's opinion,

"I hated the poison traps, it rivals the fire trap in uselessness...if you were smart enough you could easily dodge the dart projectiles"

Smoke Grenade

Like the name suggests, a throwable item which creates a cloud of smoke for a short duration after being thrown, causing no damage to your enemies.

According to SypherPK,

"I feel the Smoke Grenade is a little bit underrated. When the Smoke Grenade was a part of the game, there wasn't really a strong competitive scene and nobody really used smoke grenades"

Spiky Stadium

Available as a Playground-only item in Fortnite, Spiky Stadium was an item which spawned a stadium filled with traps and vending machines when thrown.

SypherPK says,

"The goal was to have all your friends bouncing in the stadium to see who wins as the last player standing"

Batarangs

These Batman themed throwable explosive trackers were introduced with the Gotham City update in Fortnite.

SypherPK admits that the Batarangs were a lot of fun, especially because,

"They were like pretty powerful clinger grenades. Not only would they cling on to someone you threw them at before you exploded them but they also had a tracker option which would automatically track who you threw it at"

Bottle Rockets

This Uncommon tier explosive item in fortnite fires a stream of 45 rockets in the direction it is thrown at for about 9 seconds, dealing 10 damage to players on impact and 45 damage to structures.

SypherPK's opinion about Bottle Rockets is,

"These things come and go. They are very useless...every once in a while somebody would use it properly but these items are not really meant to be used"

Buried Treasure Maps

This Legendary tier item in Fortnite guides players to a Treasure Chest which presents the lucky player with a Legendary tier item or weapon.

SypherPK's excited reaction about Buried Treasure Maps is,

"I remember these!...It was the one with the pirates, Season 8, my bad. You'd find like a scroll, a map and when you picked up that map, it would lead you somewhere else...you'd get a legendary chest with gold items. I really liked that idea, it was fun, it was a cool feeling to find a buried treasure map."

Firefly Jar

A Rare tier explosive in Fortnite, The Firely Jar is technically still available in the game but it requires players to catch the fireflies themselves and according to SypherPK,

"Fireflies are still in the game, you can catch them, but right now they are just annoying. They are still in the game but they are extremely under-used and so weak, so I am not entirely sure what's going on with them"

He also went to mention some other items which didn't make it into his list like the Zapotron, before finishing his video with teaser for a second part to the list of forgotten items in Fortnite.