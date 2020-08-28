Fortnite: The best female swimsuit skins in the game

Skins and character outfits have always been an essential part of Fortnite. While some skins are loved because of their visual value, others are sought after because of their rarity. Of late, we have seen quite a few interesting skins and character outfits being released.

Furthermore, Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 4 has introduced several Marvel superheroes that users can play as. Regardless, one of the most-searched terms by the game's fans has been "Full list of female swimsuit skins". Throughout Fortnite's existence, various such cosmetics have been released, during different seasons.

In this article, we look at the best female swimsuit skins in Fortnite

Sun Strider skin

The Sun Strider skin was a result of a collaboration between Fortnite and well, Baywatch. The skin itself is a representation of Pamela Anderson's iconic swimsuit from the legendary series, and was part of the Rescue Patrol set.

Image Credits: NeaPlay, youtube

The Sun Strider skin is an Epic variety outfit, and might well be the most popular female swimsuit skin in Fortnite. Further variants have also been released subsequently.

KAWAII Brite Bomber

The KAWAII Brite Bomber is a special variant of the Brite Bomber skin. Other related skins have been released as well, including the Beach Bomber skin. Regardless, this cosmetic features a multicolored top with pink hair and a set of goggles.

Image Credits: NeaPlay, youtube

The skin is a Rare variety outfit, but hasn't been seen in the item shop this year.

KAWAII Scarlet Defender

The KAWAII Scarlet Defender is an Uncommon outfit that features a shiny red and gold top. The skin is a version of the 2018 Scarlet Defender Uncommon outfit that showed up in the item shop somewhere in February that year.

Image Credits: NeaPlay, Youtube

Since then, other variants have also been released.

KAWAII Jolly Jammer

In yet another skin which is a part of the KAWAII set, the Jolly Jammer skin features a shiny red outfit with a white design and yellow border. Furthermore, the character wears a glove on her right hand, and also has a gun holster on her right leg.

Image Credits: NeaPlay, Twitter

This Uncommon character also wears pitch black heels, along with a red Santa hat!

Doublecross skin

The Doublecross skin was part of the Red Lily set, released in Fortnite back in July 2019. It is a Rare outfit that can be bought for 1200 V-bucks when available in the item store. The character features a red lily in her hair, a red-eye patch, and a gun holster on her right thigh.

Image Credits: Progameguides

The skin recently made an appearance in the Fortnite item shop on 12th August, 2020!