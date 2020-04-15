Fortnite: The Blockbuster Questline Returns!

Fortnite: The Blockbuster Questline Returns! A roadmap to save the world.

Complete the Blockbuster questline to unlock the Mythic Soldier Carbide and the Mythic Ninja Cloaked Star.

Ray has gone missing. Investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes. Find Ray and bring her back home! Complete the Blockbuster questline to unlock the Mythic Soldier Carbide and the Mythic Ninja Cloaked Star.

Note: Due to the current circumstances, and the safety of the Voice Actors, new narrative events will be delayed for the time being.

Carbide, Heeds the Call!

Heed the call to actionStandard Perk: Zip and Zap

Lefty and Right applies affliction which deals 13 base energy damage per second for three seconds

per second for three seconds Commander Perk: Zip and Zap+

Lefty and Right applies affliction which deals 26 base energy damage per second for three seconds. Lefty and Righty uses Space Pistols which fire piercing, bouncing lasers

per second for three seconds. Team Perk: Underdog

FOR EACH: Hero of Epic or higher rarity Increases Healing Received by 2.5% for each nearby enemy.

The Cloaked Star, Returns From the Shadows!

Cloaked in mysteryStandard Perk: Fan of Stars

Throw all Throwing Stars together in an arc. Adds 1 additional star

Commander Perk: Fan of Stars+

Throw all Throwing Stars together in an arc. Adds 3 additional stars

Team Perk: Round Trip

Throwing Stars return to you, dealing their damage again on the way back. REQUIRES: Two Ninjas of Legendary or higher rarity

Hoverboard Wraps

Don’t forget to wrap your Hoverboard before embarking on your mission because Hoverboard wraps are now in style!

Note: Melee Weapon wraps and the cosmetic Item Shop are on hold indefinitely as the team focuses on a major new feature.

Dashing Hare Ken Returns!

"It's time for these husk to meet the Eggs-termintaor." - Ken

Standard Perk: Eggs-termination

Kunai Storm throws three egg bombs, which each deal 37 base damage to nearby enemies.

to nearby enemies. Commander Perk: Eggs-termination +

Kunai Storm throws three egg bombs, which each deal 111 base damage to nearby enemies.

Available from the event store starting April 17 at 8pm ET

Easter Egg Launcher

Launcher that lobs eggs at the Husks that explode on contact! Maximum of six eggs active at a time.

Available from the event store starting April 17 at 8pm ET

12.40 Bug Fixes

The Nocturno explosion perk no longer deals more damage than intended

Environmental objects destroyed in your Storm Shield will no longer reappear

Hero Loadout Icons now properly match the selected Hero in the loadout presets menu

12.41 Content Update

Bunny Brawler Luna, Hops Into Battle!

Hop into action.

Standard Perk: Eggs-plosive Entrance

Shockwave drops three egg bombs, which each deal 54 base damage to nearby enemies.

to nearby enemies. Commander Perk Eggs-plosive Entrance +

Shockwave drops three egg bombs, which each deal 162 base damage to nearby enemies.

Available from the event store starting April 24 at 8pm ET.