Fortnite: The Blockbuster Questline Returns!

  • Fortnite: The Blockbuster Questline Returns! A roadmap to save the world.
  • Complete the Blockbuster questline to unlock the Mythic Soldier Carbide and the Mythic Ninja Cloaked Star.
Epic Games
OFFICIAL
News
Modified 15 Apr 2020, 21:45 IST

Ray has gone missing. Investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of superheroes. Find Ray and bring her back home! Complete the Blockbuster questline to unlock the Mythic Soldier Carbide and the Mythic Ninja Cloaked Star.

Note: Due to the current circumstances, and the safety of the Voice Actors, new narrative events will be delayed for the time being. 


fortnite-carbide-hero.jpg

Carbide, Heeds the Call!


  • Heed the call to actionStandard Perk: Zip and Zap
  • Lefty and Right applies affliction which deals 13 base energy damage per second for three seconds
  • Commander Perk: Zip and Zap+
  • Lefty and Right applies affliction which deals 26 base energy damage per second for three seconds. Lefty and Righty uses Space Pistols which fire piercing, bouncing lasers
  • Team Perk: Underdog
  • FOR EACH: Hero of Epic or higher rarity Increases Healing Received by 2.5% for each nearby enemy.
fortnite-the-cloaked-star.jpg

The Cloaked Star, Returns From the Shadows!


  • Cloaked in mysteryStandard Perk: Fan of Stars
  • Throw all Throwing Stars together in an arc. Adds 1 additional star
  • Commander Perk: Fan of Stars+
  • Throw all Throwing Stars together in an arc. Adds 3 additional stars
  • Team Perk: Round Trip
  • Throwing Stars return to you, dealing their damage again on the way back. REQUIRES: Two Ninjas of Legendary or higher rarity

 

Hoverboard Wraps

Don’t forget to wrap your Hoverboard before embarking on your mission because Hoverboard wraps are now in style!


Note: Melee Weapon wraps and the cosmetic Item Shop are on hold indefinitely as the team focuses on a major new feature.


Fortnite-dashing-hare-ken-hero.jpg
Dashing Hare Ken Returns!

"It's time for these husk to meet the Eggs-termintaor." - Ken

  • Standard Perk: Eggs-termination
  • Kunai Storm throws three egg bombs, which each deal 37 base damage to nearby enemies.
  • Commander Perk: Eggs-termination +
  • Kunai Storm throws three egg bombs, which each deal 111 base damage to nearby enemies.

Available from the event store starting April 17 at 8pm ET


fortnite-easter-egg-launcher.jpg

Easter Egg Launcher

Launcher that lobs eggs at the Husks that explode on contact! Maximum of six eggs active at a time.

Available from the event store starting April 17 at 8pm ET


12.40 Bug Fixes

  • The Nocturno explosion perk no longer deals more damage than intended
  • Environmental objects destroyed in your Storm Shield will no longer reappear
  • Hero Loadout Icons now properly match the selected Hero in the loadout presets menu

 

12.41 Content Update

fortnite-Bunny-brawler-luna.jpg

Bunny Brawler Luna, Hops Into Battle!

Hop into action.

  • Standard Perk: Eggs-plosive Entrance
  • Shockwave drops three egg bombs, which each deal 54 base damage to nearby enemies.
  • Commander Perk  Eggs-plosive Entrance +
  • Shockwave drops three egg bombs, which each deal 162 base damage to nearby enemies.

Available from the event store starting April 24 at 8pm ET.

Published 15 Apr 2020, 21:45 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Gaming News Esports News
